24 hours in pictures, 9 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Snowfall on the mountains around the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass near Ceres

People stand next to a road taking pictures of the unusually heavy snowfall on the mountains around the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass near Ceres on July 8, 2024. Two cold fronts have hit South Africa in the past two days resulting in snowfall in Western Cape. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including picture highlights featuring the traditional Rapa das Bestas festival in Sabucedo, Pontevedra, Spain, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in the Kremlin, the Mrs and Miss Disability Queen Nepal Contest and scenes outside No. 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in London.

Christine Nxumalo, sister of Virginia Machpelah, one of the 94 mentally ill patients who died in the Life Esidimeni scandal
Christine Nxumalo, sister of Virginia Machpelah, one of the over 100 mentally ill patients who died in the Life Esidimeni scandal, speaks to The Citizen, in Buccleuch, 9 July 2024, ahead of the eighth anniversary of the tragedy. At least 94 mentally ill patients died after South African authorities moved them from hospitals to unlicensed health facilities. Many of the deaths were due to dehydration and diarrhoea, as the patients were hurriedly shifted to 27 “poorly-prepared” facilities in a cost-cutting measure, the probe showed. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Lotus season in Vietnam
A man collects lotus flowers in a lake in Hanoi, Vietnam, 09 July 2024. Lotus flowers grow in the muddy water of lakes and ponds throughout the country in summertime from late May to August. Vietnamese people commonly use the inner parts of the lotus to make lotus-scented tea. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Kyiv bids farewell to Volodymyr Sergievskyi
Relatives, friends, and comrades of late Ukrainian serviceman Volodymyr Sergievskyi with the nickname ‘Irlandets (Irishman)’ attend a farewell ceremony at St. Mykhailivsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 July 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Volodymyr Sergievskyi voluntarily joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, served as part of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians and was killed on the frontline near Kurakhove in the Donetsk region on 04 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
58th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF) in Switzerland
Smoke rises towards the stage on Lake Geneva as part of the show by British rock band Deep Purple as they perform their iconic ‘Smoke on the Water’ song on the Lake stage during the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 08 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Rapa das Bestas festival in Pontevedra
A man tries to handle a horse during the traditional Rapa das Bestas festival in Sabucedo, Pontevedra, Spain, 08 July 2024. Every year, wild horses are rounded up in the hills and brought to a farmyard to be branded and have their hair cut during the festival. Several thousand people attended the event to watch young people overcoming horses without using ropes or sticks. Picture: EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO
Indian Prime Minister Modi meets Russian President Putin in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 09 July 2024. The Indian prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Russia. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Breeding of Lizards in Managua
A young spiny-tailed iguana (Ctenosaura similis) in Managua, Nicaragua, 08 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
Mrs & Miss Disability Queen Nepal 2024
A participant of the Mrs and Miss Disability Queen Nepal Contest prepares herself before the show in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 July 2024. A total of 20 women with disabilities from across the country participated in the pageant. The event was organized by Green Arts Media to showcase the mental talents of people with disabilities in society, according to the organizers. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
'Botero in Rome' exhibition, in Rome
The ‘Donna distesa’, a work by Fernando Botero (1932 – 2023) is exhibited in the exhibition ‘Botero in Rome’, in Rome, Italy, 09 July 2024. From 10 July to 01 October the Terrazza del Pincio, Piazza del Popolo, Largo San Carlo, Piazza di San Lorenzo in Lucina, Piazza Mignanelli, and Piazza San Silvestro will host for the first time 8 monumental sculptures by Fernando Botero, the Colombian artist recognized for its iconic voluminous figures. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Israeli army operation in West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp
Smoke rises into the sky during an Israeli military operation in Nur Shams camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 09 July 2024. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, on 09 July the Israeli army (IDF) conducted an operation in the Nur Shams camp. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Awareness walkathon and Sanitation operation to combat the rising Dengue fever cases Bangalore.
An Indian Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic administration worker uses a fogging machine during a fumigation operation to eradicate the mosquito menace and rising Dengue fever Cases in Bangalore, India, 08 July 2024. Bangalore is reporting an average of 1908 new dengue cases, according to data from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). the highest number of dengue-positive cases the entire state reported a total of 7006 cases. The public is advised to maintain cleanliness and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds to prevent further spread and infection. Picture: AFP
Hurrican Beryl in Houston, Texas
A man navigates flood waters following heavy rain from Hurricane Beryl in Houston, Texas, USA, 08 July 2024. The storm, which already caused widespread damage last week in the Caribbean, was downgraded to a tropical storm as it passed over the Gulf of Mexico before regaining strength into a hurricane. Picture: EPA-EFE/CARLOS RAMIREZ
Newly elected members of Parliament arrive at French National Assembly
Newly elected member of Parliament for the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI) Mathilde Panot talks to the media outside the National Assembly in Paris, France, 09 July 2024. France voted in the second round of the legislative elections on 07 July. According to the official results, the left-wing New Popular Front (Nouveau Front populaire, NFP) was ahead of President Macron’s party and Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN). Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
British Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is greeted by Scottish MPs outside No.10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, 09 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

