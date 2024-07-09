24 hours in pictures, 9 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People stand next to a road taking pictures of the unusually heavy snowfall on the mountains around the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass near Ceres on July 8, 2024. Two cold fronts have hit South Africa in the past two days resulting in snowfall in Western Cape. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)