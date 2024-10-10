24 hours in pictures, 10 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A model prepares backstage for the show of the Russian brand Barbino Maison during the Moscow Fashion Week at the Manezh exhibition hall in Moscow on October 9, 2024. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

Supporters line up for a rally with Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, on October 9, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least four people were confirmed killed as a result of two tornadoes triggered by Hurricane Milton on the east coast of the US state of Florida, local authorities said Thursday. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) A Taiwanese flag is seen as Taiwan's Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team jets fly by during Taiwan's 113th National Day celebrations in Taipei on October 10, 2024. (Photo by YAN ZHAO / AFP) A model presents a creation by Russian brand Barbino Maison during the Moscow Fashion Week at the Manezh exhibition hall in Moscow on October 9, 2024. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) Military police personnel on motorcycles parade during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on October 10, 2024. (Photo by WALID BERRAZEG / AFP) People visit the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il to pay their respects on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea at Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on October 10, 2024. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) Cars are seen on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, also called Triborough Bridge, in the Queens borough of New York on October 9, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) A street vendor wears a Mozambican flag as he tries to sell his ware in Maputo, on October 10, 2024, the day after Mozambique's national election. Ballot counting in Mozambique was underway on October 10, 2024 after a tense day of voting to elect a new president and parliament with the opposition already claiming fraud. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) A cigarette vendor waits for customers at her stall along a road in Surabaya on October 10, 2024. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP) Debris after Hurricane Milton swept through Bradenton, Florida, USA, 10 October 2024. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday evening as a category 3 storm bringing significant weather impacts with heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes across the state. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Visitors look at the new digital exhibition 'Wonderland Ocean' at the former gas plant Phoenix West in Dortmund, western Germany on October 9, 2024. In 2023, Culturespaces created an immersive art centre in the Phoenix Halle, a former gas treating plant, part of the famous Phoenix West blast furnace. Phoenix des Lumières presents monumental immersive digital exhibitions, dedicated to major artists in the history of art and to contemporary art. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) A visitor admires an artwork displayed during the Frieze Art Fair at Regent's Park in London on October 9, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) People inspect a custom-painted Rolls Royce at a preview of 'REKOSPECTIVE: The Art of Reko Rennie', the largest presentation of Australian artist Rennie's work featuring over 100 pieces in his first retrospective exhibition, at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in Melbourne on October 10, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) University students burn a cardboard doll depicting Argentina's President Javier Milei during a protest outside the Congress while legislators debate Milei's veto of a law that seeks to improve the budget of higher education institutions in Buenos Aires on October 9, 2024. The Chamber of Deputies of the Argentinean Congress will on Wednesday decide on the validity of President Javier Milei's veto of a law that allocates more funds to public universities in a context of student struggle. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)