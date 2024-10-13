Daily News Update: RIP Tito Mboweni | ‘Noem My Skollie’ star gunned down | Gauteng heatwave

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Latest news headlines includes the passing of former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni at the age of 65.

Meanwhile, Noem My Skollie actor David Manuel has been killed in a vicious shooting incident in Gugulethu.

Furthermore, cocaine worth R25 million was found in yet another drug bust at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport.

News Today: 13 October 2024

Johannesburg is experiencing scorching weather this weekend with persistently high temperatures.

Former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni dies at 65

Former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni’s family released a statement late on Saturday night announcing his passing. Mboweni was 65 years old.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

RIP ‘Freddy Gums’: ‘Noem My Skollie’ star David Manuel gunned down on Cape Flats

A manhunt has been launched for the killers of award-winning actor David Manuel whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Gugulethu earlier this week.

‘Noem My Skollie’ actor David Manuel and another man were shot dead in Gugulethu on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook/ Noem My Skollie

Manuel played the role of “Freddy Gums”, a 28s prison gang leader in the 2016 blockbuster Noem My Skollie.

During filming of the gripping movie based on the life of scriptwriter John W Fredericks, Manuel was out on parole after spending nine years behind bars.

Another drug bust at OR Tambo airport as cocaine worth R25m found in bag

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a bag with cocaine worth an estimated R25 million was found on a carousel for a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.

Cocaine worth R25 million was found at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 11 October 2024. Picture: Supplied/Saps

No arrests have been made and investigations are underway.

Morocco diplomatic fiasco: ANC gives senior official Obed Bapela the boot

ANC deputy chair of its international relations sub-committee, Obed Bapela, has been relieved of his duties for misrepresenting the party’s principles and policies during what he claimed was a family trip to Morocco.

The former deputy minister’s removal comes after the party asked him this week to explain his actions in Morocco.

ANC NEC member Oped Bapela allegedly misrepresented the party during a trip to Morocco. Picture: GCIS

Instability in metros ‘won’t sink GNU’, says DA

Despite the fallout between the ANC and DA in Tshwane, DA leader John Steenhuisen has given the assurance that the GNU remains intact.

DA leader John Steenhuisen briefs the media at Nkululeko House in Johannesburg yesterday on the DA’s achievements during its first 100 days in the GNU. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Steenhuisen said on Friday that his party would ensure the country comes first.

He also made it clear that government of national unity (GNU) was safe, but the fallout with the ANC in Tshwane would also affect their “stability agreement” in all other municipalities where they agreed to cooperate.

SA had to fork out R27.9m for athletes to show their mettle at Olympics – Gayton McKenzie

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie revealed this week that government spent millions of rands for the country’s top athletes to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The disclosure comes in response to a parliamentary question from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Joseph Job McGluwa.

McKenzie reported that while exact costs per athlete were still being calculated, the budget for Team SA’s support, preparation, and delivery to the Olympics tallied up to R27,892,000.

Horror EC crash claims seven: Truck driver arrested after fleeing scene [VIDEO]

The driver of a truck that was involved in an accident which claimed the lives of seven taxi passengers on the N2 in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning, is currently in police custody.

This after he fled the scene of the horror crash earlier.

Nine other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Mthatha General Hospital.

Personal Finance news: Tips to decide on your healthcare plan as medical aid premiums increase

Medical schemes, health insurance providers and gap product companies are now announcing their contribution or premium increases and benefit changes for 2025.

Therefore, it is a crucial time for reviewing your healthcare options and adjusting them where necessary.

Proteas women keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Bangladesh

Keeping their semifinals hopes alive, South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Saturday in their last group game of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai.

URC result: Ill-disciplined Bulls down Ospreys in Swansea

Despite an ill-disciplined performance that saw them reduced to 13-men on two occasions, the Bulls were grateful for a fast start to the match that helped them clinch a 29-19 bonus point win over Ospreys in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Swansea on Saturday night.

