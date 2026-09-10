24 hours in pictures, 10 September 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring US President Donald Trump addressing Republicans at a crucial midterm convention in Texas, two rare white lions from South Africa being introduced at a zoo in Guatemala City, the funeral of Soweto Equestrian founder Enos Mofokate in Johannesburg, and Turkish soldiers taking part in a large-scale military mobilisation exercise. These are some of the compelling images from around South Africa and the world.

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People embrace at Liberty State Park during testing of the 9/11 Tribute in Light installation on September 9, 2026 in Jersey City. The Tribute in Light twin beams shine from dusk on September 11 until dawn on September 12 every year. (Photo by Jeremy Weine / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Protestors chant as they take part in an anti-Israeli demonstration against the opening of Israel’s first Slovenian embassy, in Ljubljana, on September 9, 2026. Under nationalist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Slovenia is launching a diplomatic reset of its relationship with Israel, resulting in Israel sending its foreign minister to open its first embassy in Ljubljana on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Martin Metelko / AFP) Soldiers participate in the scheduled ‘Martyr Lieutenant Colonel Rasim Sayin Yildirim-2026 Mobilization Exercise’ conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) at the 1st Armored Brigade Command in the Babaeski district of Kirklareli, Turkiye on September 10, 2026. Held at the Colonel Mucteba Ozden Barracks, the drill featured a scenario where simulated enemy drone strikes on a tank company team were detected using electronic warfare support assets before being engaged with intense counter-fire. (Photo by Ozgun Tiran/Anadolu via Getty Images) US President Donald Trump departs the stage after speaking during the Republican National Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 2026. US Republicans open an extraordinary midterm convention in Dallas on September 9 betting that putting Donald Trump at the center of their campaign can rescue a party facing grim election forecasts — despite the president’s negative approval ratings. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) Soweto Equestrian jockey Thando Zikalala mourns the death of Soweto Equestrian founder Enos Mofokate at The Plot, north of Johannesburg, 10 September 2026, before his body is taken to its final resting place. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A skateboarder from the Senegalese Roller and Skateboard Federation performs a trick during a training session with US Olympian skateboarder Minna Stess (unseen) in Dakar, on September 9, 2026. Senegal will host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games from October 31 to November 13, 2026, bringing together 2700 athletes competing in 25 sports, including skateboarding. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) Two one-year-old white lions (Panthera leo) from South Africa are seen during a press presentation at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) Actress Pamela Anderson attends the photocall of “Place To Be” presented out of competition at the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) Norman the Cockalier, who is owned by Conservative MP for Aberdeen South Douglas Lumsden, runs through an agility test tunnel during the “Westminster Dog of the Year” competition on September 10, 2026 in London, England. First launched in 1992, the event organized in collaboration with the Royal Kennel Club and Dogs Trust sees parliamentarians and their pups compete for the title, while promoting canine welfare and responsible dog ownership. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) This handout photo taken and received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on September 10, 2026 shows the ruins of a ferry that caught fire off Palawan. At least five people were killed and 86 remain missing after a fire erupted aboard a ferry near a tourist hotspot in the Philippine province of Palawan, the coast guard said on September 10. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP) People wearing hanbok walk outside Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) A worker harvests salt at Thoothukudi in India’s Tamil Nadu state on September 10, 2026. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) An LAFD helicopter drops water on the Getty Fire burning near the Getty Center in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area in Los Angeles on September 9, 2026. The Getty Fire broke out near the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles on September 9, 2026, burning approximately 25 acres of brush and prompting evacuation warnings for two nearby areas, although no structures were threatened. The Getty Center was closed as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and air. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP) Italian actress Greta Scarano poses for photographers ahead of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, during a photo call on the beach of the Excelsior Hotel at Lido di Venezia in Venice, on September 1, 2026. Picture taken with a vintage analogue Nikon S3 film camera. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) Snipers of the police stand on a roof to protect the area around the Neue Wache (New Watchhouse) Central Memorial of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Victims of War and Tyranny in Berlin, Germany, where the German President and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates are expected to lay a wreath, on September 10, 2026. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP) Staff in period costume wait to meet with ticket-holders as they queue before the opening of the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition, at the British Museum in London on September 10, 2026, on the first day of the exhibition. London’s sold-out Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opened on September 10 to a British public gripped by “mania” as the medieval artwork depicting the Norman conquest of England goes on display outside France for the first time. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP) Solar panels are seen above ponds in Yangzhou, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on September 9, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) A farmer rakes chili peppers drying at a village in Qianxi, in China’s southwest Guizhou province, on September 9, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) A woman, who has been caught up in US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, which involves shipping people that the US cannot legally send home to “third countries”, shields her face with a mask as she poses for a photograph in Yaounde on September 9, 2026. About 50 people — from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Angola, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Senegal, Zimbabwe and Morocco — have arrived in Cameroon since January. They include LGBTQ people, even though homosexuality is considered a crime in Cameroon, where authorities have made no official comment about the deportees. The IOM has provided hygiene products but they are insufficient, the people say, while medical care is extremely limited. There is no psychological support and almost all of the deportees have contracted malaria. Peter was even in hospital for three days on respiratory support. (Photo by AFP) The Lady in Blue sculpture by artist Tschabalala Self is unveiled on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth on September 10, 2026 in London, England. Lady in Blue by artist Tschabalala Self has been selected as the 16th official commission for Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth, scheduled for unveiling on September 10, 2026. The 10-foot-tall painted bronze sculpture features a Lapis Lazuli blue finish and depicts an everyday metropolitan woman to represent the modern spirit of London. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

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