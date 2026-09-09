24 hours in pictures, 9 September 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire, FOUR PAWS celebrating the eighth rescue anniversary of lions Micca and Juba at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa, and a resident dressed as Spider-Man helping to battle land fires in Indonesia as toxic haze blankets parts of Southeast Asia. These are some of the compelling images from around South Africa and the world.

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This aerial view shows waves crashing on seaside homes in Malibu, California, on September 8, 2026. Hurricane Marie stayed well offshore of Southern California during Labor Day weekend but its large swells produced dangerous surf and rip currents, with waves reaching around 10 feet in some areas. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP) FOUR PAWS is celebrating the 8th Rescueversary of lions Micca and Juba, who arrived at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary on 13 September 2018 after being rescued from a farm where they had been kept for security purposes. Originally purchased as cubs from a breeding facility by a woman living alone on her farm following her husband’s passing, the lions were surrendered to FOUR PAWS after a fire swept through the enclosure, leaving their future uncertain. Today, the rescued lions are thriving in the spacious, species-appropriate environment of the sanctuary they now call home. Picture: FOUR PAWS Matipandile Sotheni appears at Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on September 09, 2026 in Brakpan, South Africa. Sotheni faces 16 charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, theft and the murder of Madlanga Commission “Witness D”, Marius van der Merwe. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) This frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on September 9, 2026, shows a member of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces firing a heavy machine gun during clashes with Houthi fighters in the Al-Kadha area, west of Taiz province, on September 8, 2026. Deadly fighting reignited in Yemen last week, when the Houthis launched a major campaign to seize territory near the Bab al-Mandab strait. The strait has become an increasingly important route for Saudi oil since Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, choking Gulf exports. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP) A view of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy warship struck by a U.S. missile, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images) Sumo wrestlers train during a morning practice session at Musashigawa sumo stable in Tokyo on September 8, 2026. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) A resident wearing a Spider-Man costume extinguishes a land fire at Kereng Bangkirai in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, on September 9, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia and Malaysia for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting into neighbouring Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei. (Photo by REINA / AFP) Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng leaves the Pretoria High Court on September 09, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) had penalised Dr Mofokeng claiming that her online language violated Regulation 4(9) of the Health Professions Act and brought the profession into disrepute. The court has set the case aside the finding of unprofessional conduct against her. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Editor Rob Myers attends the red carpet event for the screening of “Dau” presented in competition at the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) Police officers, firefighters and investigators work at the site where a passenger train collided with a lorry at a level crossing in the village of Sokolniki Suche, south-eastern Poland on September 9, 2026. A train carrying 120 passengers collided with a cement truck and derailed in east-central Poland, killing one passenger and leaving several injured, local authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) A small group of men wearing balaclavas stand outside the offices of the Daily Mail at Associated Newspapers on September 9, 2026 in London, England. Leader of the self styled “Patriot Platform” Danny Tommo, (Daniel Thomas) led a group of men in balaclavas to the Daily Mail offices in South Kensington to peacefully protest against the paper’s reporting of his Mother’s details. (Photo by Denise Laura Baker/Getty Images) Former minister of police Nkosinathi Nhleko greets a journalist after appearing before the Truth and Reconciliation Cases Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, 9 September 2026. Picture: Lerato Thooe An Israeli army soldier stands at a winery facility in the Israeli settlement of Sha’ar Binyamin in the occupied West Bank southeast of Ramallah on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) Members of the armed forces march while spectators (back) flock towards the Royal Palace to greet members of the royal family in Oslo, Norway, on September 9, 2026 after Norway’s late King Harald V was laid to rest at Akershus Castle. (Photo by Hans Olav Torgersen / NTB / AFP) This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese village of al-Hanniyeh shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the al-Mansouri village, on September 9, 2026. An Israeli strike killed one person in Lebanon’s south, the Lebanese state news agency said on September 9, in a region where Israel has intensified attacks despite a ceasefire. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP) A follower of the Virgin of Charity, Oxun in the Yoruba religion, carries a doll as she takes part in a procession during the Oxun Day celebrations in Havana on September 8, 2026. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)

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