24 hours in pictures, 12 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The French pyrotechnic company SuperCho performs on stage during his concert at the 30th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary, 11 August 2024 (issued 12 August 2024). This year’s event runs from 07 to 12 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring protests in Benoni, daily life in Vietnam, a meteor shower crossing the night sky over large statues at the tomb-sanctuary of King Antiochus on top of Mount Nemrut at the Kahta discrict of Adiyaman, Turkey, and people taking part in the traditional running of the bulls in Spain. Etwatwa residents and commuters barricade the R555 with rocks after the Benoni Taxi Association’s (BTA) proposal for collective touting in Etwatwa in Ekhuruleni. 12 August 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A girl uses a mobile phone at a tea stall in front of clothes advertisements in Hanoi on August 12, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) A long exposure picture shows meteors from the Perseids meteor shower crossing the night sky over large statues at the tomb-sanctuary of King Antiochus on top of Mount Nemrut at the Kahta discrict of Adiyaman, Turkey, 11 August 2024. This year the meteor shower started on 14 July and will continue through 01 September and peak somewhere between 11-13 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN The Statue of Liberty is seen at dusk in New York on August 11, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Members of the South African Hindu community hold banners and posters as they chant slogans against violence targeting Bangladeshi Hindus and other minorities during a protest in Phoenix township, north of Durban on August 11, 2024. – After a student-led uprising ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina, whose abrupt resignation and flight abroad on August 5 brought an end to her 15 years of autocratic rule, some businesses and homes owned by Hindus were attacked following the president’s ousting. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) People take part in the traditional running of the bulls named ‘El Pilon’ down the slope of a mountain in Falces, Navarra, northern Spain, 12 August 2024. The bull run is held at ‘Pilon de Falces’, a 800m downhill mountain trail with a rock wall on one of the sides of the path and a cliff on the other. Picture: EPA-EFE/AINHOA TEJERINA Flamingos are seen at the National Zoological Gardens of South Africa in Pretoria, 9 August 2024. The enclosure contains American and Chilean Flamingos. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Artists perform during President of Rwanda Paul Kagame’s inauguration ceremony at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, 11 August 2024. Kagame was sworn in for a fourth term after registering a landslide victory during the presidential elections last July with more than 99 percent of the vote. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOSES NYONZIMA A Nepalese Hindu pilgrim, known as Bolbom, takes a holy dip and collects water from the Bagmati river to worship Shiva, the god of creation and destruction, in Sundarijal village, Nepal, 12 August 2024. Thousands of Bolbom devotees from across the country traveled barefoot to the northern village of Sundarijal, where they collect water claimed to be holy. The water is stored in two pots on colorful wooden sticks, which are not allowed to be placed on the ground until the end of the procession. Bolbom devotees believe that all their sins and mistakes committed in life will be forgiven by taking part in this ceremony. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Motorists drive through the water logged street following a heavy rain, in Bangalore, India, 12 August 2024. Bangalore is experiencing heavy downpour leading to water logging across different part of the city and recorded minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and humidity of around 98 percent. The Indian monsoon season takes place between June to September. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV An elephant at the Hanoi zoo in Hanoi, Vietnam 12 August 2024. World Elephant Day is observed every year on 12 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH A worker prepares hand screen prints of India’s national flag, for sale ahead of the country’s Independence Day in Coimbatore on August 12, 2024. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) United States Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain visits the Holocaust Memorial at West Park Cemetery, 12 August 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A firefighter sprays water to a burning car during a wildfire in Dione on August 12, 2024. On August 12, 2024, Greece’s civil protection authorities ordered the evacuation of several towns in the north-eastern suburbs of Athens, threatened by a violent fire that started the day before and is spreading. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP) Fireworks go off to conclude the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France Stadium in Paris, France, 11 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON A woman cools off as children play under water jets in fountains at the Andre-Citroen Park in Paris on August 12, 2024. (Photo by Olympia DE MAISMONT / AFP) An inflatable whale with banners and photos is placed by activists during a protest organized by Alternative green political party in support for environmental activist Paul Watson at Christiansborg Slotsplads in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 August 2024. Captain Paul Watson was arrested by Danish police on 21 July 2024 in Greenland, while he was making a stopover with his boat to refuel. Watson and his crew were heading to the North Pacific to stop the Japanese ship ‘Kangei Maru’ from killing whales. He is now in detention and risks being extradited to Japan, since it had issued in 2012 an arrest warrant against him for ‘conspiracy to board’. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMIL HELMS A woman runs through Primrose Hill in London, Britain, 12 August 2024. The UK could reach temperatures of 34 degrees making it the hottest day of the year so far, according to the Met Office. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL People relax on the beach in Southend-on-Sea, southeast England on August 12, 2024, on what is set to be the hottest day of the year in the UK so far. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)