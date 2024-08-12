PICTURES: Lonely Pretoria Zoo elephant prepares for life in nature reserve

Charley, once dubbed South Africa’s loneliest elephant, will soon experience freedom in his own 25-hectare boma at the Shambala Private Game Reserve.

Charley, 43, the last elephant in the Pretoria National Zoological Garden is seen in his enclosure, 9 August 2024, ahead of being relocated to his own 25ha boma at the Shambala Private Game Reserve near Vaalwater in Limpopo. Charley has been at the zoo for over 22 years after being exposed to a circus environment for about 20 years. Four Paws International and Elizabeth Margaret Steyn (EMS) Foundation are assisting the move which will take place soon. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Charley, 43, the last elephant in the Pretoria National Zoological Garden, goes through “crate training”, 9 August 2024, ahead of being relocated. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The 43-year-old elephant will soon be relocated to the reserve near Vaalwater in Limpopo.

The move is being facilitated by a team of experts at Four Paws International and the Elizabeth Margaret Steyn (EMS) Foundation.

The team is preparing Charley by training him to enter a crate that will be used to transport him to the reserve, which is about a three-hour drive away.

Charley was originally captured in Hwange, Zimbabwe, over 40 years ago and trained to perform in the Boswell-Wilkie Circus.

He has been at the zoo for over 22 years after being in the circus for about 20 years.

Charley was transferred to the Natal Lion Park when the circus closed.

He has been at the Pretoria Zoo since 2001.

Charley’s mate at the National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria died in 2020.

Charley in his enclosure at the National Zoological Garden in Pretoria, 9 August 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Charley will be transported to Shambala Private Game Reserve near Vaalwater in Limpopo soon. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A team from Four Paws International and Elizabeth Margaret Steyn (EMS) Foundation are assisting the relocation. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Four Paws International animal welfare expert Velizar Angelov feeds Charley as he experiences the crate which he’ll be transported in. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Four Paws International animal welfare expert Velizar Angelov feeds Charley various fruits. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

