24 hours in pictures, 12 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter flies over the border area with Lebanon in northern Israel on December 12, 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions as fighting continues with Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip. – Israeli bombardment killed an official in south Lebanon on December 11, 2023, the National News Agency said, amid near-daily cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel has observed “heightened aggression and increased attacks by Iranian-backed Hezbolllah”, war cabinet member Benny Gantz said, vowing “to remove such threat from the civilian population of northern Israel”. (Photo by jalaa marey / AFP)
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the opress after US Senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the US Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
A part of the emblem of the General Elections Commission (KPU) is pictured before the first presidential election debate at the KPU office in Jakarta on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik shows Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meeting with Constitutional Court judges in Moscow on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail TERESHCHENKO / POOL / AFP)
A vendor sells Christmas decorations and a doll to passing motorists in Harare, Zimbabwe, 12 December 2023. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
The sun rises above Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 12, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
A Palestinian girl walks along a flooded street at camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where most civilians have taken refuge as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
A woman walks past the holiday display of the Dior 57th Street store in New York on December 11, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Fireworks go off as a big Christmas tree is illuminated at Lopez Presidential Palace in Asuncion to announce the start of the Christmas celebrations in Paraguay, on December 10, 2023. (Photo by Norberto DUARTE / AFP)
Vietnamese honour guards prepare for the welcoming ceremony for Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a road in Srinagar on December 11, 2023, ahead of Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370. – India’s top court on December 11 upheld a move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where an insurgency has raged for decades, and ordered elections within a year. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
A ginger snap themed market opens in Shanghai, China, 8 December, 2023. (Photo by Cao Yan / ImagineChina / Imaginechina via AFP)
In this photo released by Telam, Gaston Ariel Mercanzini (C) is arrested by Buenos Aires police officers, accused of throwing a bottle at Argentina’s President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires on December 12, 2023. – Buenos Aires Police on Tuesday arrested a man who threw a bottle at Argentine President Javier Milei as he drove in a convertible car to the government house after being sworn into office, authorities said. (Photo by Pablo ANELI / TELAM / AFP)
A man steers a boat across Dal Lake on a foggy day in Srinagar on December 12, 2023. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)