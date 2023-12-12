24 hours in pictures, 12 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter flies over the border area with Lebanon in northern Israel on December 12, 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions as fighting continues with Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip. – Israeli bombardment killed an official in south Lebanon on December 11, 2023, the National News Agency said, amid near-daily cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel has observed “heightened aggression and increased attacks by Iranian-backed Hezbolllah”, war cabinet member Benny Gantz said, vowing “to remove such threat from the civilian population of northern Israel”. (Photo by jalaa marey / AFP)