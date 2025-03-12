24 hours in pictures, 12 March 2025

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2025
An Indian widow throws colored powder while participating in Holi festivities in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 March 2025. Hundreds of widows from Vrindavan gathered for the tradition of the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as Festival of Colors, that marks the beginning of the spring season and will be celebrated across the country on 14 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Hundreds of protesters from unions, farmworkers associations, gender organizations, and other civil society groups, protest outside the South African Parliament against proposed austerity measures, in particular a 2% increase in VAT, just before the annual Budget Speech due to take place closely, today, on March 12, 2025, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Minister Enoch Godongwan at the media briefing ahead of the national budget speech at Imbizo Media Centre on March 12, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The budget speech provides an overview of the economy of the previous and current years, and also gives budget estimates for the next financial year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Staff members prepare for visitors at the Karsts during the opening day of Rainforest Wild Asia in Singapore, 12 March 2025. Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore’s fifth wildlife park and Asia’s first adventure-based zoological park, which features eight zones of open-concept habitats, karst formations, and 36 animal species, including the endangered Francois’ langur, Philippine spotted deer, and Malayan tiger, opened to the public on 12 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
A person prays under the statue of John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized, in Rome, Italy, 11 March 2025. Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 14 February due to a respiratory tract infection. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Pedestrians walk, 10 March 2025, past a mural in Pretoria that reads “Without water there are no flowers”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Anti-nuclear activists stage a protest outside mining company BHP headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Japanese artist Shohei Fujimoto poses during an excerpt of his laser spectacle ‘intangible #form’ at a Rising festival program launch event in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
A worker installs steel structures at a construction site in Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 11 March 2025. US President Trump has ordered a doubling of the tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum in retaliation for Ontario’s new tax on electricity supplied to three US states. This development could be part of ongoing trade tensions and disputes regarding tariffs and cross-border policies between the US and Canada. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Syrian Alawite refugees who fled from the recent clashes between the Syrian government security forces and the supporters of the former regime, cross Al nahr Al Kabir river that splits Lebanon from Syria in the northern village of Haker Al Dahri, Akkar district, northern Lebanon, 11 March 2025. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), more than 1,000 people were killed in two days of violence in the coastal province of Latakia, including 745 civilians, 125 Syrian security forces and 148 loyalists of former president Bashar al-Assad. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Houthi supporters carry weapons during a protest against Israel’s blockade of Gaza aid in Sana’a, Yemen, 11 March 2025. Yemen’s Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has threatened that his group will resume maritime attacks against Israel if it does not lift its blockade of aid into the Gaza Strip. The Houthis had launched numerous drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli cities and shipping vessels in the Red Sea over 2024 in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
People line up to vote during the parliamentary election at the Godthaabshallen sports hall, in Nuuk, Greenland, 11 March 2025. Greenland residents will vote on 11 March to elect 31 members to the Inatsisartut, the Greenlandic parliament, with six parties contesting. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
A supporter of Calin Georgescu dressed in a Dacian ancient suit poses during a protest in front of Romania’s Constitutional Court in Bucharest, Romania,11 March 2025. Georgescu, the independent candidate who won the first round of Romania’s annulled presidential elections, registered his candidacy at the Central Elections Bureau (BEC) on 07 March 2025, but the BEC board of judges invalidated his application. Former independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu was questioned by prosecutors on 26 February 2025 as part of an investigation into election campaign fraud, including actions against the constitutional order and false statements about campaign financing. A judge from the Prosecutor General’s Office imposed a judicial control measure, which Georgescu appealed. Romanians will vote in the first round of the presidential elections on 04 May 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Afghan families receive food rations distributed by the Abu Faisal Trust private charity during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 11 March 2025. Muslims around the world observe the holy month by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAFIULLAH KAKAR
