Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 12 March 2025

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

12 Mar 2025

06:30 pm

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2025

Indian widows celebrate the Holi festival in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

An Indian widow throws colored powder while participating in Holi festivities in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 March 2025. Hundreds of widows from Vrindavan gathered for the tradition of the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as Festival of Colors, that marks the beginning of the spring season and will be celebrated across the country on 14 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Hundreds of protesters demonstrate against South Africa budget
Hundreds of protesters from unions, farmworkers associations, gender organizations, and other civil society groups, protest outside the South African Parliament against proposed austerity measures, in particular a 2% increase in VAT, just before the annual Budget Speech due to take place closely, today, on March 12, 2025, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Briefs The Media Ahead Of Budget Speech
Minister Enoch Godongwan at the media briefing ahead of the national budget speech at Imbizo Media Centre on March 12, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The budget speech provides an overview of the economy of the previous and current years, and also gives budget estimates for the next financial year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Rainforest Wild Asia wildlife park opens in Singapore
Staff members prepare for visitors at the Karsts during the opening day of Rainforest Wild Asia in Singapore, 12 March 2025. Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore’s fifth wildlife park and Asia’s first adventure-based zoological park, which features eight zones of open-concept habitats, karst formations, and 36 animal species, including the endangered Francois’ langur, Philippine spotted deer, and Malayan tiger, opened to the public on 12 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Pope Francis remains hospitalized in Rome
A person prays under the statue of John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized, in Rome, Italy, 11 March 2025. Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 14 February due to a respiratory tract infection. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Pedestrians walk past a mural in Pretoria
Pedestrians walk, 10 March 2025, past a mural in Pretoria that reads “Without water there are no flowers”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Anti-nuclear protest outside BHP headquarters in Melbourne
Anti-nuclear activists stage a protest outside mining company BHP headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Rising festival 2025 program launch event in Melbourne
Japanese artist Shohei Fujimoto poses during an excerpt of his laser spectacle ‘intangible #form’ at a Rising festival program launch event in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Steel imports tariffs
A worker installs steel structures at a construction site in Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 11 March 2025. US President Trump has ordered a doubling of the tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum in retaliation for Ontario’s new tax on electricity supplied to three US states. This development could be part of ongoing trade tensions and disputes regarding tariffs and cross-border policies between the US and Canada. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Syrian Alawite refugees flee to Lebanon
Syrian Alawite refugees who fled from the recent clashes between the Syrian government security forces and the supporters of the former regime, cross Al nahr Al Kabir river that splits Lebanon from Syria in the northern village of Haker Al Dahri, Akkar district, northern Lebanon, 11 March 2025. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), more than 1,000 people were killed in two days of violence in the coastal province of Latakia, including 745 civilians, 125 Syrian security forces and 148 loyalists of former president Bashar al-Assad. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Houthis protest against Israel's Gaza aid blockade in Sana'a
Houthi supporters carry weapons during a protest against Israel’s blockade of Gaza aid in Sana’a, Yemen, 11 March 2025. Yemen’s Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has threatened that his group will resume maritime attacks against Israel if it does not lift its blockade of aid into the Gaza Strip. The Houthis had launched numerous drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli cities and shipping vessels in the Red Sea over 2024 in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Greenland holds general elections
People line up to vote during the parliamentary election at the Godthaabshallen sports hall, in Nuuk, Greenland, 11 March 2025. Greenland residents will vote on 11 March to elect 31 members to the Inatsisartut, the Greenlandic parliament, with six parties contesting. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
Reactions before the Constitutional Court meeting on Georgescu's complaint on the invalidation of his candidacy for 2025 presidential race
A supporter of Calin Georgescu dressed in a Dacian ancient suit poses during a protest in front of Romania’s Constitutional Court in Bucharest, Romania,11 March 2025. Georgescu, the independent candidate who won the first round of Romania’s annulled presidential elections, registered his candidacy at the Central Elections Bureau (BEC) on 07 March 2025, but the BEC board of judges invalidated his application. Former independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu was questioned by prosecutors on 26 February 2025 as part of an investigation into election campaign fraud, including actions against the constitutional order and false statements about campaign financing. A judge from the Prosecutor General’s Office imposed a judicial control measure, which Georgescu appealed. Romanians will vote in the first round of the presidential elections on 04 May 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Abu Faisal Trust distribute food rations during Ramadan in Jalalabad
Afghan families receive food rations distributed by the Abu Faisal Trust private charity during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 11 March 2025. Muslims around the world observe the holy month by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAFIULLAH KAKAR

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2025

Share this article

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Budget speech: Here’s how much more you’ll have to pay for alcohol and cigarettes
News ‘Sudden braking’ may have caused horror bus crash on R21 [VIDEO]
Courts Joshlin Smith: Teacher reveals Kelly’s claim that missing child was on boat to West Africa
News Ipid says 191 cases of death in police custody recorded since last April
Business Budget speech: VAT increases by 0.5%, with another 0.5% hike next year

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp