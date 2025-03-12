24 hours in pictures, 12 March 2025

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2025

An Indian widow throws colored powder while participating in Holi festivities in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 March 2025. Hundreds of widows from Vrindavan gathered for the tradition of the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as Festival of Colors, that marks the beginning of the spring season and will be celebrated across the country on 14 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI