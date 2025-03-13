Content creators to gather at Cape Town’s Roeland Street for the GoLive event [VIDEO]

Described as the ‘Ultimate Playground for Content Creators,’ the two-day event takes place on Friday and Saturday at Cape Town’s Roeland Street.

Described as the ‘Ultimate Playground for Content Creators’ the two-day event takes place at Cape Town’s Roeland Street on Friday and Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Such is the growth of content creation is South Africa that it has become an industry in itself able to host industry-focused events such as this weekend’s GoLive event.

Described as the ‘Ultimate Playground for Content Creators’ the two-day event takes place at Cape Town’s Roeland Street on Friday and Saturday.

The event will showcase the latest innovations in photography, videography, and cinematography come to life.

Guests are expected to experience exclusive demonstrations by industry experts, hands-on sessions with cutting-edge gear, and insider tips from leading brand ambassadors.

Whether you’re a professional or a passionate hobbyist, this event is your chance to elevate your craft and connect with like-minded creators.

ALSO READ: From DJ Maphorisa to NIDZ: New music releases you can’t miss

What to expect from GoLive

The event is organised by photographic company Orms.

This year the organisers are offering attendees the opportunity to take their content game to the next level with industry leading tips and tricks to turn your content into business.

There will be content led activation spaces hosted by top brands and led by industry leaders to deliver maximum impact for creators at every level

Attendees can home their visual storytelling with Ray Van Breda and Alan Sayers as they share expert insights on GFX Medium format, vlogging, and commercial shoots—plus live demos, hands-on experience, and advice in real-time at the FujiFilm stand.

Podcasters Josh Rubin and Themba Robin will dive into audio, storytelling, and content creation—featuring expert tips, live Q&A, and real-world insights on mastering sound and engaging audiences.

Those in attendance will get a chance to step into the Blackmagic Activation Space where they’ll learn from conservation filmmaker Sean Viljoen as he breaks down the PYXIS camera system and DaVinci Resolve workflow.

Not only can you expect the best in class for leading camera brands and gear, Orms has a host of amazing brand ambassadors such as Chris Rogers, Josh Rubin and Dan Mace among the slew of industry experts.

Content creators can get their hands on the latest gear, from cameras to drones and more. There’ll be demos and opportunities to put their skills to the test.

NOW READ: ‘Heart-warming, full-circle moment’ for former NSA students as they return for Festival of the Arts [VIDEO]