24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The German-flagged warship FGS-PEGNITZ M1090 crosses the canal of the Corinth Isthmus, on its way back to Germany after participating in NATO naval operations in the Mediterranean, Corinth, Peloponnese, Greece, 14 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet, a Sri Lankan flood victim wading through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in the suburb of Colombo, Spanish bullfighter David Fandila ‘El Fandi’ in action during a bullfight in Jaen, and a visitor inspecting a Saudia Airlines electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Lilium jet displayed during the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh.

A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet makes an approach for landing inside the airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, 14 October 2024. China announced on 14 October that it will conduct the ‘Joint Sword-2024B’ military drills around Taiwan. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Sri Lankan flood victim wades through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in the suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 October 2024. According to the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center, at least three individuals have been killed, and over 134,000 people have been affected around the country. Many parts of the island have been inundated due to heavy rains. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Spanish bullfighter David Fandila ‘El Fandi’ in action during a bullfight in Jaen, Andalusia, Spain, 13 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Pedrosa

Minister of Energy and Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa speaks to staff after briefing media at Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, 13 October 2024, on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP) as South Africa marks 200 days of suspended load shedding. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A visitor inspects a Saudia Airlines electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Lilium jet displayed during the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh October 14, 2024. Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier is turning to a cash-strapped German firm for electric jets to service routes to new luxury resorts and the holy city of Mecca, an official said. The aircraft from Munich-based Lilium will provide direct links to hard-to-reach routes along the Red Sea coast and ferry Muslim pilgrims directly from Jeddah to Mecca, which does not have an airport, according to Saudia. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Puerto Rican Havanna Cabrero competes at the final of the 38th Corona Pro Surf Circuit at Middles Beach in Isabela, Puerto Rico, 13 October 2024. Salvadoran Bryan Paz and Puerto Rican Havanna Cabrero won the thirty-eighth edition of the Corona Pro Surf Circuit, the most important surfing competition in Puerto Rico. Picture: EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Flames rise from a police vehicle after the supporters of Islamic political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) allegedly set it on fire during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 October 2024. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a demonstration to voice their opposition to blasphemy. In response to security concerns, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has implemented a five-day prohibition on protests, sit-ins, rallies, and public gatherings under Section 144. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Nepalese mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18-years-old, gestures as he arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 14 October 2024. Nima reached the peak of Mt. Shishapangma in Tibet at the age of 18, becoming the world’s youngest person to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks on 09 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

People line up to visit the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City on October 13, 2024. The Museo Soumaya is a private museum in Mexico City and a non-profit cultural institution. It is named after Soumaya Domit, who died in 1999 and was the wife of the founder of the museum, Mexican businessman Carlos Slim. The museum was designed by Mexican architect Fernando Romero. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

A man walks past a building that was destroyed during an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Zeita a day earlier, on October 14, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP)

People ride on the Diamond and Flower ferris wheel during evening hour at Kasai Rinkai Park in Tokyo on October 14, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

A man walks his dogs past a graffiti depicting the character Olive Oyl from the Popeye cartoon series, with muscular arms and holding an Israeli flag, in Tel Aviv on October 14, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

Indian people buy vegetables at a market in Mumbai, India, 14 October 2024. According to government data released on 14 October, wholesale price inflation increased to 1.84 per cent in September due to higher prices of food items. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Lawyers and victims pose in front of the courthouse before the opening of a trial of 19 people over child abuse in unapproved foster homes, in Chateauroux, central France, on October 14, 2024. A trial of 19 people starts at the Chateauroux courthouse, in particular for acts of ill-treatment of some twenty children placed in ‘foster families’, by the ‘Aide sociale à l’enfance’ (ASE – Children’s Social Welfare Agency), who in reality had never obtained official agreement. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

Police Constable Minenhle Joshua Makhaye at Durban Magistrate’s Court on October 14, 2024 in Durban, South Arica. It is reported that Constable Minenhle Joshua Makhaye faces four charges which includes possession of suspected stolen property, theft, fraud after he was he was found with more than 100 bank cards including one belonging to the mother of a hijacking victim who was run over by her hijackers last month. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

A mine worker at the CSM hard coal mine, which is the last hard coal mine of the Czech Republic and operated by the OKD mining company, on October 14, 2024 in the village of Stonava near Karvina, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

An aerial photograph taken by drone of the Salford Lads Club in Salford, Britain, 14 October 2024. The club, which was opened in 1903 to provide recreation and sport for boys, is threatened with closure due to the rising costs of delivering youth programmes and maintaining its grade II listed building. The club gained international fame when used as the backdrop for the inside cover of The Smiths album ‘The Queen is Dead’ as well as featuring as a location in various films and television dramas. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives for a “Get Out the Vote” Community Fish Fry at the Agricultural Technology Conference Center as he campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris in Fort Valley, Georgia, on October 13, 2024. The former president is stumping for Vice President Harris days before early voting starts in Georgia. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP)

