24 hours in pictures, 15 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Torchbearer Julien Segui (L) passes the flame to a torchbearer as he holds the Olympic torch next to dancers from the Moulin Rouge cabaret during the Olympic torch relay in Paris, on July 15, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including picture highlights featuring the national tent pegging championship in Sana’a, Yemen, members of the Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site pressure group outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Rwanda at the polls and Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. A horse rider picks up a peg during a national tent pegging championship in Sana’a, Yemen, 15 July 2024. Some 96 Yemeni male horse riders started competing in the national tent pegging championship that runs for three days at an equestrian field in Sana’a. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB Members of the Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site pressure group pose outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 15 July 2024. The Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site are attending the Court of Appeal to overturn the A303 Stonehenge road scheme. The national Highways agency are proposing a creating a new dual carriageway with a two-mile tunnel. UNESCO are due to meet the World Heritage Committee in India to decide on the recommendation to place Stonehenge on the List of World Heritage in Danger and potentially lose its World Heritage status due to the construction project. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A voter casts her ballot in Kigali, on July 15, 2024, during Rwanda’s presidential and parliamentary elections. Millions of Rwandans head to the polls on July 15, 2024 with veteran President Paul Kagame set to cruise to an easy victory over his two approved challengers and extend his iron-fisted rule for another five years. (Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C-L) arrives with South African Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa (C-R) during the opening session of the Climate Resilience Symposium 2024 at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention Centre in Pretoria on July 15, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) A cat walks near of the Dome of the Rock mosque inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, on July 15, 2024. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) A Palestinian youth carrying sacks of salvagable items walks past piles of waste, as garbage collection and any other municipality services come to a halt due to the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the al-Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) Internally displaced children play in a burnt out vehicle in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for flagellation rituals ahead of the Ashura Day procession in Peshawar, Pakistan, 15 July 2024. Shiite Muslims worldwide are observing the holy month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The climax of Muharram is the Ashura Day which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who was killed in a battle of the Iraqi city of Karbala in the seventh century. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB Noordgesig Secondary School’s governing body member Ravern Martin inside a burnt-out Science Lab which was constructed by the Motsepe Foundation in Soweto, 15 July 2024. Students and parents barricaded a street to the school after five classrooms were destroyed by the fire last month and the department of education hasn’t yet come to assess the damage. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Noordgesig Secondary School students and parents outside the school in Soweto, 15 July 2024, after five classrooms were destroyed by the fire last month. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Experts dig to retrieve the bodies of vitims in the Alo Antar hole, a natural pit turned into a mass grave by jihadists of the Islamic State group (IS), in Tal Afar, some 70 kilometres (40 miles) west of the city of Mosul, in northern Iraq on July 15, 2024. Iraqi authorities have removed the remains of 139 people from a large pit believed to contain victims of the Islamic State group (IS), an official said on July 14, 2024. The Alo Antar hole — a natural desert feature was turned into a mass grave by IS jihadists during their control of the region between 2014-2017. Mosul was considered the de facto capital of IS’s self-declared “caliphate”. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) Iranian women mourn during the holy month of Muharram, ahead of Ashura Day, at the Sadat Akhavi Husseyniyeh in Tehran, Iran, 15 July 2024. Sadat Akhavi Husseyniyeh is the oldest Huseyniyeh (the place for the mourning ceremony) in Tehran with more than 200 years old, dating back to the Qajar dynasty. Shiite Muslims across the world are observing the holy month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The climax of Muharram is the Ashura Day, that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who was killed in a battle of the Iraqi city of Karbala in the seventh century. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Spain’s forward #07 Alvaro Morata (C) rises the trophy next to Spain’s midfielder #16 Rodri (R) and Spain’s forward #19 Lamine Yamal (2L) after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) Argentina’s Lionel Messi raises the trophy after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 final against Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 14 July 2024. Argentina won 1-0 after a goal by striker Lautaro Martinez in extra time. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Foreign tourists walk in front of a mural at a shopping area in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2024. The Indonesian Immigration office recorded the arrival of 5,086,765 foreign nationals during the period from January to June 2024. This figure represents an increase of 7.28 percent compared to the same period in 2023 as the data released on 15 July 2024 show. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI An Indian woman walks down during an evening shower in Bangalore, India, 15 July 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Bangalore will receive heavy rain and thundershowers, prompting Uttar Kannada district authorities to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges in 10 taluks on 15 July, citing a ‘red alert’ issued by IMD. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV A man walks past a disposal site, in Chennai on July 15, 2024. Olympic Rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower during fireworks to celebrate the annual Bastille Day in Paris, on July 14, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) A Military Police officer patrols a street in the Cidade de Deus (City of God) favela, west zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 15, 2024. The Rio de Janeiro state government launched on Monday a vast police operation to "regain order" in ten favelas in the western part of the city, where drug traffickers and parapolice militias are fighting for territory. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)