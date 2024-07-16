24 hours in pictures, 16 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald J. Trump attends the opening day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 15 July 2024. The convention comes just a few days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump. The RNC is being held from 15 to 18 July 2024, where delegates from the Republican Party select their nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 US presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, a five-metre-long anaconda with its capybara prey at a museum in Frankfurt, a living conditions inspection conducted by the Commission of Inquiry into Usindiso Building and the memorial of the pupils killed in the Carletonville accident. This handout photograph taken and released by The Paris 2024 press services on July 15, 2024, shows the French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou holding the Olympic Torch on the Eiffel Tower as part of the Olympic torch relay in Paris, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Handout / Paris 2024 / AFP) Kathrin Sündermann (l), conservator, and Prof. Dr. Brigitte Franzen, Director of the Senckenberg Nature Museum Frankfurt, look at the exhibit. For almost 100 years, the more than five-metre-long anaconda with its prey, a capybara, has been the public’s favorite at the Senckenberg Nature Museum Frankfurt. The exhibit, which was clearly getting on in years, was extensively restored in-house and has now returned from its “wellness vacation” and is once again accessible to visitors. (Photo by Andreas Arnold / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP) Graffiti is seen in Vrededorp, 16 July 2024, as inspectors from the Commission of Inquiry into Usindiso Building conduct formal inpections of housing situations around Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Inspectors from the Commission of Inquiry into Usindiso Building are seen outside a property in Vrededorp, 16 June 2024 during formal inpections of housing situations around Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Delegates from Texas wear cowboy hats during the nomination process for former President Donald J. Trump on the opening day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 15 July 2024. The convention comes days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican National Convention is being held 15 to 18 July 2024 in which delegates of the United States’ Republican Party select the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE Believers attend the mourning ceremony marking Ashura Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 July 2024. Shiite Muslims across the world are observing the holy month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The climax of Muharram is the Ashura Day, that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who was killed in a battle of the Iraqi city of Karbala in the seventh century. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN Late Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig children’s memorial service for the 11 learners who lost their lives near Fochville was held at Grace Bible Church in Carletonville, 16 July 2024. It is alleged that the scholar transport minibus was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A South Korean K1E1 combat tank fires during a live-fire drill of South Korean forces at a fire range in Pocheon, 25 kilometers south of the inter-Korean border, 16 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A woman holding a Ukrainian flag reacts next to a fresco of Saint Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery during funeral ceremony of Ukraine activist and serviceman Mykola Kokhanivsky who was killed in battle near Kharkiv, in Kyiv on July 16, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) Russian fire fighters take part in the ‘Fire and Rescue’ sports competition of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 16 July 2024. The Fire fighting or Fire and Rescue sports was developed in the Soviet Union as a sport discipline in 1937 and includes competitions between professional fire fighters in fire fighting-related exercises. The competition runs from 16 to 18 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV People look at the monument in memory of Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries after it was unveiled on Leidseplein square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 15 July 2024. The crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was shot on 06 July 2021 after a broadcast on RTL Boulevard in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat around the corner. He died nine days later from his injuries. The monument by Dutch artist Rini Hurkmans consists of two giant bronze hands holding each other with the inscriptions ‘rules of life’ in 41 languages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN Walkers cross over the Waal Bridge on the first day of the ‘De 4 Daasgse’, or Four Days Marches, in Nijmegen, Netherlands, 16 July 2024. The first walkers started already at 4 a.m. on the event’s first day, dubbed ‘Elst Day’. The traditional event takes place every year in the third week of July with some 47,000 walkers having registered this year for the 30, 40, or 50 kilometers distances, the ‘4 Daagse’ organizers said on their website. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR Iraqi Shiite worshippers light candles during an evening ritual of Ashura celebrations at Kifah district in central Baghdad, Iraq, 15 July 2024. The Ashura Day commemorates the death anniversary of the third Shiite Imam Hussein, who was a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Ashura is the peak of ten days of mourning when Shiite Muslims mourn the killing of Imam Hussein whose shrine is located in Karbala in southern Iraq. Picture: EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL Iranian and Iraqi Shiite Muslims re-enact the Battle of Karbala during the Ashura Day ceremonies at the Galubandak area in Tehran, Iran, 16 July 2024. Shiite Muslims worldwide are observing the holy month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The climax of Muharram is the Ashura Day which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who was killed in a battle of the Iraqi city of Karbala in the seventh century. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH A man dries his painting under the sun to sell as he receives orders at his home in Jelekong, West Java, on July 16, 2024. More than half of the men of the village, who also work as farmers during the peak season, make their living by painting for galleries and souvenir shops nationwide. (Photo by Timur MATAHARI / AFP) Mahamadlawshwar Peethadheer Swami Shree Veedmurtinanda Saraswati Maharaj, an activists from the right-wing organization Hindu Sena, holds a portrait of Donald Trump with a spiritual tilaka mark applied to his forehead, as he performs the ‘Mahamrityunjaya Japa Havan Yagna’, a Hindu ritual in New Delhi, India 16 July 2024. Hindu Sena activists chanted this mantra, which is believed to heal, protect, and conquer death, in hopes of ensuring a long life for Donald Trump and to remove obstacles posed by his enemies, after a 20-year-old man attempted to assassinate the former president and current Republic presidential nominee. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI A man spreads bird seeds for a flock of pigeons near Cubbon park in Bengaluru on July 16, 2024. US-South African actress Charlize Theron (R) and US singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson attend the CTAOP (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project) 2024 block party at Universal Studios backlot in North Hollywood, california, July 13, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) Swan Uppers make their way through a lock during the annual Swan Upping along the Thames, west of London, Britain, 16 July 2024. Swan Upping plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swans and involves the King's Swan Warden collecting data, assessing the health of young cygnets and examining them for any injuries. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN