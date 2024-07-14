48 hours in pictures, 14 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Former US President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including picture highlights featuring Springbok fans at Kings Park Rugby Stadium, Ballet dancers of Ballet Nice Mediterranee company in a performance, Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) supporters sing and dance ahead of a campaign and Animal Welfare Society of South Africa workers helping with animals caught in the storms in the Cape. Super fan Botha Msila gestures as he arrives to attend the second rugby test match between the Springboks and Ireland at the Kings Park Rugby Stadium in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal South African fan Fezile Sithole gestures as she arrives to attend the second rugby test match between the Springboks and Ireland at the Kings Park Rugby Stadium in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) supporters sing and dance as they wait for the incumbent President of Rwanda Paul Kagame to arrive for his final presidential campaign in Kigali, Rwanda, 13 July 2024. Kagame held his final election campaign to amplify his bid to run for a fourth term in the 2024 Rwandan general election scheduled for 15 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU Ballet dancers of Ballet Nice Mediterranee company perform in the framework of 73th International Dance and Music Festival in Granada, southern Spain, late 13 July 2024 (issued on 14 July 2024). Picture: EPA-EFE/Pepe Torres A surfer rides a wave as people look on from a pier in Durban on July 12, 2024. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) A man attends a costumed swim on SUP boards in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2024. Costumed SUP boards swim is dedicated to Moscow Transport Day. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Nuns protect themselves from heat during Pope Francis’ Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 14 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI A general view of a burning vehicle involved in a collision on the N3 West outside the city of Durban on July 14, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) Portable shrines are carried into the precincts of Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 13 July 2024, on the opening day of Mitama Matsuri summer festival. The four-day festival is to comfort the dead and ancestors during Obon season, an annual Buddhist event. More than 30,000 large and small votive lanterns are hung in the precincts of the shrine during the festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA Relatives and family members of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters hold placards, banners and flags as they take part in a protest march calling for the release of the hostages, as they walk on a road leading to Jerusalem, 13 July 2024. Some hostage families began a four-day march toward Jerusalem where they plan to stage a rally at the Israeli prime minister’s office. According to the Israeli military, 116 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government’s handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN French cavalry arrive at the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2024. France celebrates its national holiday, or Bastille Day, annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. The traditional military parade on the Champs Elysees is relocated to Foch Avenue due to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT / POOL President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Pre-Cabinet Lekgotla Photo Opportunity at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse on July 13, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The first cabinet of the Government of National Unity (GNU) will take place from 13th July to 14 July 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) Kids play with train mockups at the China Beijing International High-Tech expo in Beijing, China, 14 July, 2024. China Beijing International High-Tech expo is held from 13 to 16 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES People prepare to take part in the celebration of ‘Liuyueliu’, an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, 13 July 2024. The annual celebration of the ethnic festival ‘Liuyueliu’ lasts from 11 to 14 July in Jianhe County. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA / YU TIANYING Jaque Le Roux from Animal Welfare Society of South Africa out rescuing animals that are suffering in the cold in Jabula a impovrished area in Philippi on July 15, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group respond to calls regarding cases of abuse, general neglect of animals, as well as reported cases of dog fighting. They also respond to reports from the City’s Traffic Department, SAPS and Metro Police, of injured or stray animals on our public roadways. Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic kisses her trophy after winning the Women's Singles final match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon Championships in London, Britain, 13 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL People jump in the Meuse during the 'Big Jump' event to raise awareness about water quality, in Huy, province of Liege, Belgium, 14 July 2024. According to the organizers, the annual event takes place on the second Sunday of July where thousands of citizens across Europe jump into their local waterways to raise awareness about water quality. This year, 30 Big Jumps will be organized in Belgium in coordination with the non-profit organization GoodPlanet Belgium, to remind policymakers and industries that action for cleaner water is urgent. Picture: EPA-EFE/FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI