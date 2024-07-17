Multimedia

17 Jul 2024

10:21 pm

24 hours in pictures, 17 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Festival of La Tirana in Chile

People participate in the celebration of the Fiesta de La Tirana, in honor of the Virgen del Carmen in the commune of Pozo Almonte in Iquique, Chile, 16 July 2024. The festival of La Tirana is the largest religious festival of the southern country in honor of the Virgin of Carmen. Picture: EPA-EFE/AILEN DIAZ

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Nelson Mandela Day events, SANDF preparing for the opening of Parliament, Shiite Muslim mourners taking part in a procession to mark Ashura and the Tour de France.

Nelson Mandela champion tree
City of Joburg Director of community development Nellie Baai lays a wreath at Thokoza Park in Soweto, 17 June 2024, next to the Nelson Mandela Champion Tree which he planted on the 4th September 2008.The Gauteng Provincial Heritage Resources Authority declared the “Mandela Tree”, and the Garden of Remembrance as an official heritage site. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Daily life in Washington DC amid excessive heat warning
The Washington Monument is reflected in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool just before dawn in Washington, DC, USA, 16 July 2024. The United States capital city has an excessive heat warning in effect with the temperature expected to reach 102 Fahrenheit (38.88 Celsius) the 16th of July, which would be the third day in a row with temperatures reaching at least 101 Fahrenheit. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
International Athletics Meeting - Continental Tour Silver
Angelica Moser of Switzerland competes during the Women’s Pole Vault competition at the International Athletics Meeting, World Athletics – Continental Tour Silver, in Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP SCHMIDLI
Heavy rain affects commutes in Seoul
A woman walks with an umbrella amid heavy rain at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, 17 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Constitution Day observed in Suwon
Students make the national flag using their handprints at Youngduk Elementary School in Suwon, South Korea, 17 July 2024, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Constitution Day. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) prepares for the opening of Parliament
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) prepares for the opening of Parliament in Cape Town, 16 July 2024. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
Mamelodi flood victims
Moses Mboweni, a victim of flooding in Mamelodi, poses for a photograph, 17 July 2024, where he and fellow victims have been living at the Nellmapius Hall for over two years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Daily minimum wage increases in Philippine capital
A sales staff cleans a mirror at an eyewear store at a commercial mall in Manila, Philippines, 17 July 2024. A wage order from the Department of Labor and Employment taking effect 17 July increased the daily minimum wages of workers in the Philippines’ National Capital Region (NCR), or Metro Manila, by 35-pesos (0.55 euro). Wages of non-agriculture workers will be at 645-pesos (10.13 euro), while agriculture, service and retail establishments employing 15 workers or less, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers will be at 608-pesos (9.56 euro). Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Fishing community honor Virgen del Carmen with aquatic procession in Leona beach
Fishers participate in the aquatic procession of Virgen del Carmen on the coasts of the fishing community of Leona Beach, Panama, 16 July 2024. Dozens of fishermen and inhabitants of Leona Beach participated in the celebration, commemorating Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and anglers, who is celebrated on 16 July in many localities of Panama. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO
Shiite Muslim mourners
Shiite Muslim mourners take part in a procession to mark Ashura on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram in Quetta on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
Mandela Day donations in Kliptown
Sky Foundation, Soweto youth center kick started Mandela Day with handing out over 100 food parcels at Kliptown Square in Soweto, 17 July 2024. This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July will be celebrated under the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity”. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Israeli-Lebanese border tensions continue to rise
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire caused by projectiles fired from southern Lebanon, along a road near Beit Hillel, northern Israel, 17 July 2024. The Israeli military stated on 17 July, that approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon in the area of Nahariyya. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Cornfield labyrinth in Kiszombor, Hungary
A picture taken by a drone shows a path of almost five kilometers cut into a cornfield to form a labyrinth at the munincipality of Kiszombor, Hungary, 16 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN MATHE
French soldiers from the 'Sentinel' organisation patrols in Paris
French soldiers from the ‘Sentinel’ organisation patrols on the Simone de Beauvoir bridge in Paris on July 17, 2024 The anti-intrusion water barrier is ready on the Seine in eastern Paris, and sonar equipment is submerged at the bottom of the river: the French army is deploying ‘exceptional resources’ to secure the embarkation area for the 10,000 athletes who will take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)
Tour de France spectators
Spectators alongside a VW bus cheer Team Visma – Lease a Bike team’s Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot and Groupama – FDJ team’s French rider Romain Gregoire cycling in a breakaway during the 17th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 177,8 km between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Superdevoluy, southern France, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Rally to mark 10 year anniversary of downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17)
Tributes are seen during a rally marking 10 years since the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17), at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia, 17 July 2024. Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) was shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
Final dress rehearsal of Hamlet at the Opera House in Sydney
Australian soprano Lorina Gore in the role of Ophelia performs during the final dress rehearsal of Hamlet at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 17 July 2024. Australian composer Brett Dean’s Hamlet premieres in Sydney on 20 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEVEN MARKHAM

