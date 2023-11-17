24 hours in pictures, 17 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A person walks past a mural depicting the late Sir Bobby Charlton painted on the side of The Trafford pub near Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Britain, 17 November 2023. English soccer legend Bobby Charlton died at the age of 86 on 21 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN