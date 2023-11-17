24 hours in pictures, 17 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A person walks past a mural depicting the late Sir Bobby Charlton painted on the side of The Trafford pub near Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Britain, 17 November 2023. English soccer legend Bobby Charlton died at the age of 86 on 21 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Police officers stand guard with the French flag during a ceremony marking the 269th class of newly appointed “gardiens de la paix”, French police lowest rank, in Saint-Malo, Britany, on November 17, 2023. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
Armed Palestinian militants attend the funeral procession of men killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank, on November 17, 2023. – Israel’s army said it killed at least seven militants in two separate confrontations in the West Bank, as Hamas admitted a number of its fighters were slain amid growing violence wracking the occupied territory. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
A man walks past an open air memorial exhibition devoted to the Maidan Revolution at Independence Square in Kyiv on November 17, 2023. – Ukraine will mark tenth anniversary of Ukrainian movement known as the Maidan Revolution or Revolution of Dignity started on November 21, 2013, with protests on Kyiv’s Independence Square and a deep political crisis. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: The Ice Theatre of New York pose during Move With Athleta, a new experiential fitness series inviting women to sweat, connect, and celebrate the power of she at Wollman Rink on November 16, 2023 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Athleta/AFP (Photo by Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Protesters march during the School Strike 4 Climate rally at Flagstaff Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, 17 November 2023. School children are protesting against Labor’s approval of nine fossil fuel projects in a year and 9 billion Australian dollar (around 5.81 billion US dollar) in subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
A participant looks at displays featuring blockbuster films from Warner Bros. during the press opening of the Warner Bros. Centennial Celebration in Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, 17 November 2023. The exhibition is set to open the following day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A Ukrainian armoured vehicle rides on a road not far from the front line in Donetsk region on November 16, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mark Thompson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
People inspect the wreckage of an Indonesia’s Air Force EMB-314 Super Tucano plane that crashed in Pasuruan, East Java, on November 17, 2023. – Four people, including two pilots, were killed in Indonesia on November 16 when two military aircraft crashed into a mountainside during training, an air force spokesperson said. Two Embraer Super Tucano planes took off from the East Java city of Malang on Thursday morning before losing contact half an hour later during regular formation training. (Photo by Ahmad Mahdi / AFP)
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aircrafts perform an aerobatic display over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 17, 2023, during a rehearsal ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match between India and Australia on November 19. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)
A Maldives’ Army soldier stands guard ahead of the inaguration of Maldives’ president-elect Mohamed Muizzu ahead of the inauguration ceremony in Male on November 17, 2023. – The Maldives is set to inaugurate on November 17 a president who has vowed to cultivate “strong ties” with China and to expel Indian troops deployed in the strategically placed Indian Ocean archipelago. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Two Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes, lie in an ambulance outside Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip, as they start the process of being evacuated to the United Arab Emirates in a humanitarian flight from al-Arish, in Egypt, on November 17, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)