48 hours in pictures, 17 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

A boy looks out from a window during the funeral of five Palestinians killed during an Israeli raid at the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on December 17, 2023. – The death toll from the raid on the camp, which included air strikes, climbed to five after the announcement of the deaths of two men aged 19 and 21 in hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Israeli operation at the camp began during the night, according to witnesses. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)