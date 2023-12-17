48 hours in pictures, 17 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
A boy looks out from a window during the funeral of five Palestinians killed during an Israeli raid at the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on December 17, 2023. – The death toll from the raid on the camp, which included air strikes, climbed to five after the announcement of the deaths of two men aged 19 and 21 in hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Israeli operation at the camp began during the night, according to witnesses. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
This photograph taken on December 17, 2023, in Brussels shows a shop window with “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel” stickers stuck on it during a demonstration calling for a immediate and permanent ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. (Photo by HATIM KAGHAT / AFP)
People walk past an electoral advert for a candidate running in the 2023 Iraqi municipal elections in the old town of Iraq’s northern city of Mosul on December 17, 2023 on the eve of the vote. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Former South African President and President of the ANC (African National Congress) Jacob Zuma announces the formation of a new political party in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. The launch of the Umkhonto We Sizwe MK party comes months before South Africa holds its general election that will mark 30 years since the end of apartheid. The ruling ANC has lost major support due to corruption, poor service delivery and ongoing power cuts. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A child poses for a photograph with aritsts dressed as Russian fairytale characters the Snow Maiden (R) and Father Frost (L) in Manezhnaya Square in Moscow on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
Brighton’s Dutch goalkeeper #01 Bart Verbruggen (C) watches the ball as he concedes the team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 17, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
epa11033872 Rowers from the Venetian rowing associations, dressed as Santa Claus, row typical lagoon boats, during the Santa Claus regatta on the Grand Canal, in Venice, Italy, 17 December 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
A Swiss fan wearing a hat shaped like a piece of cheese attends the Men’s 15 km Mass Start competition during the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
US President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on December 17, 2023 as he departs for Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Men from the province of Kwazulu-Natal clad in their traditional Zulu outfits take part in the Indoni SA Cultural Festival in the town of Richmond, outside of Durban, on December 16, 2023. – The Indoni festival, a three-day feast, showcases traditions of South African provinces and aims to demonstrate unity and the unique diversity of the country. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 12: Members of the Knights Guard clean the ice during the Vegas Golden Knights’ game against the Calgary Flames T-Mobile Arena on December 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Flames 5-4 in overtime. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
South African players celebrate after the dismissal of India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad (unseen) during the 1st ODI cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 17, 2023. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
People clad in their traditional outfits take part in a march during the Indoni SA Cultural Festival in the town of Richmond, outside of Durban, on December 16, 2023. – The Indoni festival, a three-day feast, showcases traditions of South African provinces and aims to demonstrate unity and the unique diversity of the country. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen gives indications to his teammates during the 1st ODI cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 17, 2023. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
epa11033844 Runners dressed in Christmas-themed costumes take part in the 16th edition of the Christmas Run in Lausanne, Switzerland, 17 December 2023. More than 500 runners, dressed up as Christmas figures, participated in two categories (Santa Claus and Family) in the 1.8 and 2.4 kilometer (1.1 and 1.5 miles) run through the old part of the city of Lausanne, in western Switzerland. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Firefighters walk through the water as the Charente river floods the town of Saintes, southwestern France, on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Alexander Schuller and Felix Straub compete during the second run of the men four-man bobsleigh competition of the IBSF Bobsleig World Cup in Innsbruck on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Johann GRODER / various sources / AFP)
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on with daughter and caddie, Sam Woods, during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The body of Alon Shamriz, mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza earlier in the week after being held by Hamas since the October 7 attack, is lowered into the grave during the funeral in kibbutz Shefayim near Tel Aviv on December 17, 2023. – The three hostages killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza were shot even as they carried a white flag and cried for help in Hebrew, an army official said. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP)
Arsenal’s German midfielder #29 Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 17, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)