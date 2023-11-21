24 hours in pictures, 21 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
‘Baby Jane’, a 68-million-year old skull of a Triceratops dinosaur, is displayed at the presentation of a sale at Christie’s auction house in Paris, France, 14 November 2023 (issued 21 November 2023). The auction takes place on 21 November, as part of the ‘Exceptional Sales’ during Christie’s ‘Classic Week’ in Paris. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People look at television sets inside a shop during World Television Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 21 November 2023. The World Television Day is celebrated annually on 21 November to recognize the significant impact of television on global conversations and decision-making since 1996, when it was established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. This year’s theme, ‘Accessibility,’ emphasizes television’s role in shaping public opinion, promoting cultural diversity, and fostering international dialogue. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
An Indian vendor protects himself with plastic vessels while crossing a road during a drizzle, in Chennai, India, 21 November 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on 21 November issued an orange alert for isolated heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until 23 November due to the influence of two cyclonic circulations prevailing over the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
An Israeli military vehicle carrying Palestinian prisoners believed to be Hamas militants, as they leave the Gaza Strip, south of Israel, 21 November 2023. More than 12,500 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A German gold candy box from 1790 by Johann-Christian Neuber depicting the young Louis Duke of Burgundy. displayed at the presentation of a sale at Christie’s auction house in Paris, France, 14 November 2023 (issued 21 November 2023). The auction takes place on 21 November, as part of the ‘Exceptional Sales’ during Christie’s ‘Classic Week’ in Paris. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People gather at the memorial of Heavenly Hundred, for people killed during the Euromaidan Revolution in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 November 2023. Ukrainians mark the ‘Day of Dignity and Freedom’ and the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan revolution, commemorating 21 November 2013, when activists started an anti-government picket after then-Prime Mykola Azarov announced the suspension of a landmark treaty with the European Union. The protests eventually led to the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych, creating political rifts throughout the country that erupted into a violent conflict between separatists and government forces in the eastern part of the country in the spring of 2014. EPA-EFE/Oleg Petrasyuk
Autumn leaves are illuminated with projection mapping at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden during a preview at the garden in Tokyo, Japan, 22 November 2023. The illumination will start on 22 November through 03 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Supporters of team Palestine cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification soccer match between Palestine and Australia in Kuwait City, Kuwait, 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM
Martin Ondracek, campaign head of the “Gift for Putin” project, poses in front of a Black Hawk helicopter in Prague, Czech Republic on November 17, 2023. – A Czech crowdfunding project called “Gift for Putin” has been sending Ukraine a steady supply of weapons despite growing aid fatigue and flagging Western support. The initiative has raised the equivalent of $27.5 million (25.1 million euro) from more than 188,000 donors to buy a tank, a rocket launcher, a demining system, drones and ammunition. The project, which is run by a former TV news editor, Martin Ondracek, is currently fundraising for a Black Hawk helicopter worth an estimated $4 million. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
Visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C-R) and Britain’s King Charles III (C-L) ride in a horse-drawn carriage arrive at Buckingham Palace after they attended a welcome ceremony for the South Korean leader at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 21 November 2023. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is on a three-day state visit to Britain, which coincides with the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and Korea. The State visit by South Korean leader marks the first state visit hosted by Britain since Charles’ coronation. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Red Cross members take care of a several migrants at La Restinga port after a boat with 91 people on board, including 12 minors, managed to reach El Hierro island’s coast by their own, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Gelmert Finol
An Israeli soldier wears the tefillin (phylactery) to pray near the border with the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel on November 21, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
An Israeli tank takes position near the border with the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel on November 21, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
A gallery assistant poses with an artwork titled ‘Test: Butt’ by British sculptor Antony Gormley during a photocall for his upcoming ‘Body Politic’ exhibition at White Cube Bermondsey gallery in London, Britain, 21 November 2023. The exhibition runs from 22 November 2023 to 28 January 2024. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Journalists hold banners reading ‘More than 60 journalists killed by Israel in Palestine’ as they protest against the killing of journalists occurred during work in Gaza Strip, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino
Rohingya refugees ride a truck as Indonesian authorities relocate them to an immigration building, in Lapang Barat village, Bireuen, Aceh province on November 21, 2023. – Hundreds of Rohingya refugees were on November 21, given shelter for three months in western Indonesia, the country’s immigration office said, after locals threatened to turn them back to sea for a third time. (Photo by Zikri Maulana / AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the BRICS virtual summit to discuss the Israel- Palestinian conflict, in Moscow, Russia, 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN
A general view shows the autumn-coloured foliage at Tiergarten park, in Berlin, Germany, 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE