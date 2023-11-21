24 hours in pictures, 21 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

‘Baby Jane’, a 68-million-year old skull of a Triceratops dinosaur, is displayed at the presentation of a sale at Christie’s auction house in Paris, France, 14 November 2023 (issued 21 November 2023). The auction takes place on 21 November, as part of the ‘Exceptional Sales’ during Christie’s ‘Classic Week’ in Paris. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON