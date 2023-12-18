24 hours in pictures, 18 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
View of a mural painted by Argentine artist Maxi Bagnasco depicting Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy after winning the final match against Feance, in Buenos Aires on December 18, 2023. – The collective happiness that Argentines relive on the first anniversary of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar operates as a balm for the economic crisis and political tension that the country is experiencing a year later. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Children react as they visit a Christmas market in Manezhnaya Square, in Moscow, on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
Kashmiri artisan paints a Christmas ornaments made of papier mache at a workshop ahead of Christmas celebrations in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 December 2023. The Christmas items are made of papier-mache and are sent to local markets and also exported to foreign countries. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Sudanese army soldiers patrol in Gedaref in eastern Sudan, on December 18, 2023. – Paramilitary forces established a base on December 17, 2023 in the formerly safe city of Wad Madani in war-torn Sudan, an AFP correspondent reported, sending thousands fleeing, many of them already displaced. (Photo by AFP)
View of a mural painted by Argentine artist Maic zbruera depicting Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving a goal from France’s defender Kolo Muani during the FIFA World Cup final match, in Buenos Aires on December 18, 2023. – The collective happiness that Argentines relive on the first anniversary of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar operates as a balm for the economic crisis and political tension that the country is experiencing a year later. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on December 18, 2023 shows an army tank during operations in the Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)
A man and a boy sit by a cooking pot outside one of the tents housing Palestinians displaced by the conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 18, 2023. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
ELMSFORD, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 18: Cars are submerged in flood water on a street after a large rainstorm on December 18, 2023 in Elmsford, New York. The northeast U.S. was battered with†an intense storm with flooding rainfall and strong winds which caused widespread power outages for more than 450,000 customers from Virginia to New England. Kena Betancur/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
A man dressed as Santa Claus distributes toys to children at the Jorge Mas Canosa Youth Center in Miami, Florida, USA, 17 December 2023. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
A man walks past graffiti of the Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure with the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Treichville district, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 18 December 2023. The 2023 African Cup of Nations will take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February 2024. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
A child poses for a photograph with artists dressed as Russian fairytale characters the Snow Maiden (R) and Father Frost (L) in Manezhnaya Square in Moscow on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)