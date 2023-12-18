24 hours in pictures, 18 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

View of a mural painted by Argentine artist Maxi Bagnasco depicting Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy after winning the final match against Feance, in Buenos Aires on December 18, 2023. – The collective happiness that Argentines relive on the first anniversary of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar operates as a balm for the economic crisis and political tension that the country is experiencing a year later. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)