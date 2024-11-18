24 hours in pictures, 18 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Birds perch over a tree on a cold smoggy morning in New Delhi on November 18, 2024. India’s capital New Delhi switched schools to online classes on November 18 until further notice because of worsening toxic smog, the latest bid to ease the sprawling megacity’s health crisis. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a 1966 ‘Volkswagen Rat Rod’ car during an event for automotive enthusiasts at the Miami International Mall, an elderly villager woman collecting belongings inside a damaged home in the typhoon-hit municipality of Baler, Philippines, rescue volunteers carrying apparatus used to bring people up from underground, as they they temporarily suspend a rescue operation for the day in Stilfontein, and Cyril Ramaphosa attending the G20 Summit. A visitor views a 1966 ‘Volkswagen Rat Rod’ car during an event for automotive enthusiasts at the Miami International Mall in Miami, Florida, USA, 17 November 2024. A rat rod is a custom car with an unfinished, worn-down and junkyard-inspired appearance that is usually made from cheap or cast-off parts. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH An elderly villager woman collects belongings inside a damaged home in the typhoon-hit municipality of Baler, Aurora province, Philippines, 18 November 2024. Local government units in typhoon Man-yi’s path from Bicol region to Luzon region conducted pre-emptive evacuation of citizens to safeguard against floods and strong winds. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Rescue volunteers carry apparatus used to bring people up from underground, as they they temporarily suspend a rescue operation for the day in Stilfontein on November 18, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) A man walks out of a gate with a grafitti ‘Thanks volunteers’ in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, 18 November 2024. Search and cleaning operations continue after floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces, triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon, hit the east of the country on 29 October 2024, causing at least 224 fatalities and 16 people missing, according to the latest figures by the Spanish Government. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO This handout picture released by the Brazilian Presidency shows Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) shaking hands with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, 2024, ahead of the G20 Summit. (Photo by Ricardo STUCKERT / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP) The Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town residents protest against Eskom tariff hike outside Cresta Grande where the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) public hearing took place on November 18, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Democratic Alliance (DA) stated that the rising costs of living would make it difficult for citizens to afford electricity, especially in the face of inflation which stands at 4%. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Palestinians wait to fill containers with drinking water amid the destruction in the Khan Younis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 November 2024. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Palestinians wait in a queue to receive bread outside a bakery in Khan Yunis on November 18, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) Pro-Palestinian protesters display a banner while demonstrating outside the High Court in London, Britain, 18 November 2024. Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq and Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) are taking legal action against the British Department for Business and Trade, challenging exports of weapons and military equipment to Israel. A hearing to discuss how to progress the case is taking place on 18 November at the High Court, after the hearing scheduled for October 2024 was adjourned after the Government had suspended some licenses. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN School girls walk amidst dust and heavy smog in the Rayer Bazaar area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 18 November 2024. Dhaka continues to be ranked as one of the world’s most polluted cities, with debris from construction, industrial pollution, vehicle emissions and brick kilns listed as major contributors to air pollution in the city. According to IQAir website, the air quality in Dhaka was categorized as ‘unhealthy’, registering a value of 163 US AQI? on 18 November, lower than in previous days when the AQI reached and even surpassed 200 AQI?. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM US singer Iggy Pop performs at the annual Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City on November 17, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) Padlocks hang on a fence near the German parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, 18 November 2024. German political parties have agreed to hold early elections on 23 February 2025, subject to the approval of the German President. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER French famers with tractors block part of the N118 motorway in Velizy Villacoublay near Paris, France, 18 November 2024, as French farmers take part in a national protest against EU-Mercosur free-trade agreement. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Environmental activists hold banners and placards as they march outside the environment ministry building during a rally as part of the global day of action for climate justice in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 November 2024. Dozens of activists staged a protest demanding actual actions to fight climate change, which coincides with the ongoing COP 29 United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM Diane Warren attends the 15th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Alfred Ntombela at the Mabaso Family Reunion Private Screening at Egrek Cinema in Parkhurst on November 18, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Alfred Ntombela at the Mabaso Family Reunion Private Screening at Egrek Cinema in Parkhurst on November 18, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Netflix production is a South African comedy-drama series that tells the story four siblings who are reunited in their hometown when they come together to bury their deceased mother. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)