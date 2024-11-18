Multimedia

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

18 Nov 2024

PICTURES: Virgin Active Ride Joburg takes over city streets

Cyclists from across South Africa took to the streets of Johannesburg this weekend for the Virgin Active Ride Joburg road race.

Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists ride along the M1 in Braamfontein as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A cyclist rides through Braamfontein in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cyclists take part in the Virgin Active Ride Joburg cycle race, 17 November 2024, in Johannesburg. The event takes 20 000 cyclists along a 97 kilometer route through Johannesburg, starting and finishing at Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

