24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 24th Mechanized Brigade fires a 2s5 152 mm self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at an undisclosed location near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region on November 18, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces / AFP)

Turkeys wander around a barn before they are slaughtered and cleaned to become fresh Thanksgiving day turkeys at Hurd Farm in Hampton, New Hampshire on November 18, 2024. On the fourth Thursday of November, people in the United States celebrate Thanksgiving, a national holiday honoring the early settlers and Native Americans who came together to have a historic harvest feast. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) Tourists and locals in rented traditional Thai costumes pose for photographs at Wat Arun Buddhist temple in Bangkok on November 18, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) Taiwan Military Police personnel maneuver with ‘Indian Challenger’ motorcycles during the Quick Reaction Force training session in Taipei, Taiwan, 19 November 2024. The Quick Reaction Company serves as a reconnaissance force, conducting battlefield reconnaissance, anti-aircraft operations, and counter-assault missions. It features modular organization, rapid mobility, and strong firepower, enabling quick deployment for central safety. The unit participates in national events and state duties and is uniquely equipped with ‘Indian Challenger’ motorcycles and short-range anti-armor missiles. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Damaged cars pile up in the town of Catarroja, Valencia region, Spain, 18 November 2024. Search and cleaning operations continue after floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces, triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon, hit the east of the country on 29 October 2024, causing at least 224 fatalities and 16 people missing, according to the latest figures by the Spanish Government. Picture: EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ (L to R front) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva next to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, China’s President Xi Jinping and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; (L to R middle) France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum; (L to R back) the president of the European Council Charles Michel, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Mauritania’s President and president of the African Union Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu during the group photo after the first session of the G20 Leaders’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) A resident tries to catch fish along a burst river dike destroyed during Super Typhoon Man-yi at a farming village in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija province on November 19, 2024. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP) This photograph shows a sculpture of Adam and Eve and the cauldron of hell of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral during a press visit of the exhibition “Making stones speak”, at the Cluny Museum, National Museum of the Middle Ages, in Paris, on November 18, 2024. The Notre-Dame Cathedral is set to re-open early December 2024, with a planned weekend of ceremonies on December 7 and 8, 2024, five years after the 2019 fire which ravaged the world heritage landmark and toppled its spire. Some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were mobilised for the five-year restoration costing hundreds of millions of euros. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Members of the Maori community and their supporters take part in a protest march in Wellington on November 19, 2024. Booming Indigenous Maori “haka” chants rang out across New Zealand’s capital on November 19, as thousands rallied against a conservative proposal accused of stoking racial divisions. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP) British model Munroe Bergdorf on the green carpet at the UK premiere of ‘Wicked’ at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 November 2024. The theme of the premiere is ‘The Emerald City.’ The movie will be released in the UK and Ireland on 22 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Italian Army servicemen participate in the traditional military parade of the Latvian National Armed Forces, Interior Ministry units, and foreign units during Latvia’s Independence Day celebrations in Riga, Latvia, 18 November 2024. Latvia celebrates the 106th anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence by the People’s Council of Latvia on 18 November 1918. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS Farmers’ children carry bales of harvested rice in a field on the outskirts of Varanasi on November 18, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) A man works in a pole with illegal power and telephone connections in an alleyway on the Rocinha favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024. The Rocinha favela is the largest in the country, with 72,000 inhabitants, most of whom live in poverty, in contrast to the G20 Summit being held in Rio de Janeiro, which brings together the 20 richest countries in the world. (Photo by Tercio Teixeira / AFP) Women throw marigold flowers into the sea to commemorate the “Indentured Workers Arrival Day“ at North Beach, Durban, organised by the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban recently. The event was addressed by KZN Premier Thami Ntuli and eThekwini Mayor and the MEC for Arts and Culture. Various commemoration ceremonies were held in Durban marking the 164th anniversary of the first indentured labourers arrived from India to South Africa on the SS Truro in 1860. Today they make up close to 2 million people of South Africans of Indian origin. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A dog plays with a ball during a training session of the Bolivia national football team in La Paz on November 18, 2024, on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match against Paraguay. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP) An aerial photograph taken by drone of Sefton Park Palm House surrounded by snow in Liverpool, Britain, 19 November 2024. The Met Office has issued yellow severe weather warnings for snow and ice across much of northern England, Scotland and Ireland as a low pressure system moves in from the Atlantic. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN