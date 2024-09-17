24 hours in pictures, 17 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Models walk the catwalk at Miss Bikini’s show in Palazzo Isimbardi during the Milan Fashion Week SS 2025 in Milan, Italy, 17 September 2024. The Milan Fashion Week collection runs from 17 to 23 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring models walking the catwalk at Miss Bikini’s show in Palazzo Isimbardi during the Milan Fashion Week, a man looking for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building collapse in Freetown, Sierra Leone, firefighters at work during a forest fire in Bornes de Aguiar, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal, and members of the Mexican Armed Forces taking part in the parade for the 214th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s Independence.

A handout still image taken from handout video provided on 17 September 2024 by the Russian Defence Ministry shows a Russian BM-21 Grad, a self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher, firing towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Russia. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

A Tunisian farmer picks grapes during the grape harvest at a vineyard on Mornag the outskirts of Tunis, Tunisia, 17 September 2024. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the production of vines in the governorate of Nabeul should reach more than 39 thousand tons this year, divided between 25 thousand tons of grapes for processing and 14.5 thousand tons of table grapes. Production is expected to increase by nearly 20 percent for grapes for processing and a slight decrease for table grapes due to water shortages. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A man looks for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building collapse in Freetown, Sierra Leone, 16 September 2024. According to a statement by the Sierra Leone National Disaster Management Agency, six survivors have been rescued from the rubble, while eight victims have been confirmed dead after the seven-story building collapsed along Shell Bai Bureh Road east of Freetown. Police confirmed that many other people, including women and children, were still trapped under the rubble, sparking a large-scale rescue operation. The exact cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Picture: EPA-EFE/PRINCE SAMURA

Firefighters at work during a forest fire in Bornes de Aguiar, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal, 16 September 2024. The situation has worsened in the fire in Vila Pouca de Aguiar, which is approaching the village of Vila Mea, said the mayor, who asked for more resources to fight the three fires in the municipality. 133 operational and 40 vehicles are fighting the forest fire. Picture: EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA

A man looks on as people celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi, birth anniversary of Muslims beloved Prophet Muhammad in Peshawar, Pakistan, 17 September 2024. Mawlid of Prophet Muhammad is observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal (The third month of the Islamic calendar) in Sunni Islam and 17th day in Shiite Islam. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Dutch Princess Alexia arrives at the Royal Theater for the celebration of Prinsjesdag in the Hague, the Netherlands, 17 September 2024. Since the restoration of the Ridderzaal, the king reads the speech from the throne in the theater on Prinsjesdag. Budget Day, also known as Princes’ Day or Prinsjesdag, is traditionally held on the third Tuesday of September when the government announces its plans for the year ahead. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMIEL MUIJDERMAN

Members of the Mexican Armed Forces take part in the parade for the 214th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s Independence, on the Zócalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 September 2024. Mexico’s Armed Forces welcomed the future president, Claudia Sheinbaum, who will assume power on 01 October, and said they are ready to be under her orders, during the last military parade of the president, Andres Manuel López Obrador, commemorating the 214th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s Independence. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Participants in the Kusbegilik event hold a golden eagle during the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazakstan, 13 September 2024. Kusbegilik is hunting with a bird of prey. From September 8 to 13, the 5th World Nomad Games took place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. Competitions were held across 21 sports. About 2,800 participants from 89 countries took part in the 5th World Nomad Games according to the organisers. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the flooded resort village of Venek on the bank of the overflowing Danube River, near Gyor, on the border with Slovakia, in northwest Hungary, 17 September 2024. The Danube’s water level is expected to rise by one meter each day. Floods caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Boris have caused at least 18 dead across central and eastern Europe since 13 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/GERGELY JANOSSY

The new lighting of the Temple of Poseidon is presented at Cape Sounion, about 70 km south of Athens, Greece, 16 September 2024. The lighting design was curated by the award-winning Eleftheria Deko lighting design firm. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / POOL

Rescuers and municipal and science personnel carry out an operation to rescue beached dolphins stranded in the Fier d’Ars bay on the Ile de Re (Re Island), off France’s western Atlantic coast, on September 17, 2024. Thirty-four people, including 19 firefighters, 3 eco-guards, 6 municipal staff from the commune of La Couarde and 6 members of the Pelagis laboratory, took part in a rescue operation to return to sea 18 dolphins that were caught between the oyster beds and the descending tide in the Fier d’Ars bay. One dolphin died and the other 17 were able to return to sea. (Photo by Olivier GUERIN / AFP)

