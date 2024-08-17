Fujifilm Mini Link 3 smartphone printer adds Instax AiR Studio

The nostalgia of having a photo in your hand, pasting it in an album or giving it to someone is not a hobby that it lost or is it?

With a considerable number of photos stored on smartphones these days, it is easy to print these memories with the release of the latest Instax Mini Link 3 printer by Fujifilm.

While the portable instant film printers were introduced in 2019 and became very popular, the Gen Z’s share more photos on social than printing them out.

The Mini Link 3 printer which prints photos stored on a smartphone through a dedicated app using Bluetooth, joins a crowded market. Fujifilm sells two other versions of it—the Instax Link Square and Link Wide—that use larger film formats.

With an estimated retail price of R2 599, Fujifilm is operating in a very competitive market with other brands like Xiaomi, Polaroid, Cannon and HPRT among others with their iterations of photos printers starting at R1 500.

New features

The Mini Link 3 includes Instax AiR Studio which enables users to decorate their prints with 3D augmented reality (AR) effects.

The app also offers Remote Live View, allowing users to share their screen with others while shooting by scanning a QR code in the app with another smartphone.

Click to Collage, is a feature that is an easy way for users to create collage prints from a series of photos, much in a similar manner to an old school photo booth.

Fujifilm added bright pastel LEDs on the front panel of the body which helps indicate the functionality of the Mini Link 3, including printing status and battery level.

It prints out in Mini format within 15 seconds with prints taking about 90 seconds to fully develop. A built-in battery provides up to 100 prints (10 packs) per charge.

The Instax Mini Link 3 smartphone printer will be available in three colours – Clay White, Rose Pink and Sage with its arrival date in South Africa to be determined.

