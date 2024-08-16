24 hours in pictures, 16 August 2024
Taylor Swift fans react outside Wembley Stadium before the first of the current Eras Tour series of concerts at Wembley Stadium, in London, Britain, 15 August 2024. The last concerts of US pop star’s Eras Tour in Europe take place at London’s Wembley Stadium from 15 to 20 August 2024. The concerts will go ahead amid additional security measures following the cancellation of Swift’s three shows in Vienna earlier in August 2024. London Metropolitan Police’s spokesperson had said that ‘There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring evictions of the homeless in Cape Town, a scuffle at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, a giant biodegradable land art painting titled ‘Bridges?’ by French-Swiss artist Saype and the 9th annual festival Day of India in Moscow, Russia.
A homeless man holds his son as members of the Cape Town Metro Police Department (CTMPD) and employees of the Cape Town City Council arrive to remove the structures and belongings of people living illegally on the side of a road in the Cape Town city centre, on August 16, 2024. After being evicted, homeless people are offered an alternative shelter by the City of Cape Town. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank that was evacuated from Russian territory to Sumy region, not far from the Ukraine – Russian border, Ukraine, 15 August 2024 amid the Russian invasion. The tank was one of the first that broke through into the Kursk region from the Sumy side and was damaged in fighting by a Russian helicopter. Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles, taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region on 06 August 2024 according to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi at the meeting of the Staff on 15 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIKOLETTA STOYANOVA
Former Turkish football player and deputy of ruling AKP (Justice and Development Party) Alpay Ozalan (R) scuffles with Turksih Workers Party (TIP) deputy Ahmet Sik (L) at Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara on August 16, 2024. A brawl broke out in Turkey’s parliament on August 16, 2024, after lawmakers convened to discuss the status of a jailed opposition figure controversially stripped of his parliamentary immunity earlier this year. They were meeting after the country’s constitutional court earlier this month struck down parliament’s decision to oust Can Atalay from his parliamentary seat. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)
A picture taken with a drone shows a giant biodegradable land art painting titled ‘Bridges?’ by French-Swiss artist Saype to celebrate 125th anniversary of Fribourg Tourism at the foot of the Poya Bridge, in the city of Fribourg, Switzerland, 16 August 2024. The fresco, depicting a child building a bridge with small wooden blocks, was created using environmentally friendly paint consisting of biodegradable pigments made from charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. Picture: EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO
People attend the 9th annual festival Day of India in Moscow, Russia, 15 August 2024. The festival Day of India is a colorful celebration of Indian culture. The event kicked off on India’s Independence Day and will continue until 18 August 2024. India declared its independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Visitors throw colored powder over each other as they attend the 9th annual festival Day of India in Moscow, Russia, 15 August 2024. The festival Day of India is a colorful celebration of Indian culture. The event kicked off on India’s Independence Day and will continue until 18 August 2024. India declared its independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
People participate in the traditional ‘Tigrada’ tradition in the municipality of Chilapa de Alvarez, state of Guerrero, Mexico, 15 August 2024. Dressed in colorful tiger costumes and chains, dozens of residents gathered to carry out a custom that for more than three decades has been the attraction in one of the most violent municipalities in Mexico and despite the low influx of its participants, refuses to guit. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE LUIS DE LA CRUZ
Pedestrians using umbrellas struggle against rain and strong wind in Tokyo, Japan, 16 August 2024, as typhoon Ampil is approaching. The typhoon is approaching to Kanto Tokyo area and Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued heavy rain warning. The powerful typhoon forces to suspend JR Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service operated by JR Central Japan Company all day between Tokyo and Nagoya, central Japan, and cancel over 600 flights. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
View of the moon during its crescent phase from Santa Lucia, Francisco Morazan departament, Honduras, 15 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador
Participants hold a cardboard showing an illustration of a seal covered with oil (R) and a sign showing the crossed out word ‘gas’ (C), next to a sign of the Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe) (L) during a staged protest in Berlin, Germany, 16 August 2024. The climate protest organization Fridays For Future called for protest against planned gas drillings near the East Frisian island Borkum. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (R) speaks, as participants hold a red banner in order to draw a red line during a staged protest at the economy ministry in Berlin, Germany, 16 August 2024. The climate protest organization Fridays For Future called for protest against planned gas drillings near the East Frisian island Borkum. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A Catholic pilgrim touches a statue of the Virgin Mary during a procession on Assumption Day in Paris, France, 15 August 2024. According to Roman Catholic belief, the Assumption is the day on which the Virgin Mary completed her earthly life and ascended to Heaven. It was established as a religious dogma by Pope Pius XII in 1950. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
View of one of the areas of operation of the Ecuacorriente mining company, in Tundayme, Ecuador, 15 August 2024. The Chinese consortium Ecuacorriente inaugurated a laboratory to analyze soils, rocks and other minerals extracted from the Mirador mine, the country’s largest copper producer, located in the Amazonian province of Zamora Chinchipe, in the southwest and bordering Peru. This laboratory will play an important role in the analysis of mining waste deposits (tailings), as it provides data necessary for calculating the stability and safety conditions of the mine located in the Tundayme area, according to sources from Ecuacorriente. Picture: EPA-EFE/José Jácome
