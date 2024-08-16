24 hours in pictures, 16 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Taylor Swift fans react outside Wembley Stadium before the first of the current Eras Tour series of concerts at Wembley Stadium, in London, Britain, 15 August 2024. The last concerts of US pop star’s Eras Tour in Europe take place at London’s Wembley Stadium from 15 to 20 August 2024. The concerts will go ahead amid additional security measures following the cancellation of Swift’s three shows in Vienna earlier in August 2024. London Metropolitan Police’s spokesperson had said that ‘There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN