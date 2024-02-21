24 hours in pictures, 21 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Hindu devotees and visitors walk up the colorful 272 steps to the Batu Caves Temple outside Kuala Lumpur in Gombak, Malaysia, 21 February 2024. An escalator will be built at Batu Caves this year as an alternative to the 272 steps to reach the Sri Subramaniar cave temple, which is more accessible to the disabled and elderly visitors. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL