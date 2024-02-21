24 hours in pictures, 21 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Hindu devotees and visitors walk up the colorful 272 steps to the Batu Caves Temple outside Kuala Lumpur in Gombak, Malaysia, 21 February 2024. An escalator will be built at Batu Caves this year as an alternative to the 272 steps to reach the Sri Subramaniar cave temple, which is more accessible to the disabled and elderly visitors. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A scaffolding is mounted around the baldachin of St. Peter’s basilica to start its restoration on February 21, 2024 in the Vatican. The large Baroque sculpted bronze canopy over the high altar of St. Peter’s Basilica by artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini dated from 1634. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
People check the damage on a building reportedly hit in an Israeli air strike in the Kafr Sousa district of the Syrian capital Damascus on February 21, 2024. At least two people were killed on February 21 in an Israeli attack on Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian state media. (Photo by Louai Beshara / AFP)
An Iberian lynx takes its first steps after being released in the Sierra de Arana mountain range, 40 km from Granada, in Iznalloz on February 20, 2024. – Five Iberian lynxes, one female, named Unica and four males named Urki, Uivo, Ursin and Ukendo, were released today in a mountainous area of the Andalusian province of Granada, as part of the “LIFE Lynx Connect” project to repopulate this native species from the Iberian Peninsula in the ecosystems most adapted to its characteristics. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
A garden wall in Franklin Roosevelt Park, Johannesburg, is seen 21 February 2024 featuring artworks calling for a free Palestine. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A woman holds up a placard reading ‘Tax Ramaphosa (South African President) not us’ as hundreds of people protest against proposed budget and social funding cuts and the South Africa’s overall economic performance as Enoch Godongwana (not visible), South African Minister of Finance, is due to deliver his 2024 budget speech in the South African Parliament, in Cape Town, on February 21, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Minister Enoch Godongwana before the 2024 National Budget Speech at the Cape Town City Hall on February 21, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: GCIS
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state Russia’s President Vladimir Putin visits the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant in Kazan on February 21, 2024. (Photo by Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP)
This photograph taken on February 20, 2024 shows a dolphin jumping in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, some 180kms west of the coast of La Rochelle, western France. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
Storm damage along Graham Road in Wapadarand after storms hit the area recently, 21 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A model walks the runway during the Roberto Cavalli collection show at the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 on February 21, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
A security guard runs to stop a woman holding a poster reading ‘animals are not clothing’ during the Fendi collection show at the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 on February 21, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel (back) blocking a highway fire teargas to prevent farmers (front) from marching towards New Delhi during a protest to demand minimum crop prices, at the Haryana-Punjab state border in Shambhu at Patiala district about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital on February 21, 2024. Thousands of Indian farmers riding tractors prepared to resume their push towards New Delhi, terming it as “Delhi Chalo”, or “March to Delhi” on February 21, after failing to reach a deal with the government on their demands for higher crop prices. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
The flag-drapped coffins of Missak Manouchian and Melinee Manouchian, surrounded by the portraits of Missak Manouchian’s 23 resistance comrades, are displayed at the entrance of The Pantheon during the state ceremony for Missak and Melinee Manouchian’s induction into The Pantheon in Paris on February 21, 2024. The remains of stateless Armenian poet and fighter Missak Manouchian and his wife Melinee are being moved to the country’s Pantheon mausoleum of national heroes during a state ceremony. It is the first time that any foreign communist member of the French Resistance is being honoured in such a way despite many of them taking part in the underground battle against the Germans. (Photo by SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL / AFP)
Wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Stella Assange (2nd R), flanked by Wikileaks editor in chief Kristinn Hrafnsson (2nd L), takes part in a march from The Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London on February 21, 2024, on the second day of a UK appeal by the WikiLeaks founder Assange against his extradition to the US. Lawyers for the United States urged a UK court to block a last-ditch bid by Julian Assange to appeal his extradition there to face espionage charges on February 21, 2024. Washington indicted the WikiLeaks founder multiple times between 2018 and 2020 over its publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic files on the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 20 February 2024
People dressed in traditional costumes are seen on a bridge after snowfall in Beijing on February 21, 2024. (Photo by JADE GAO / AFP)
DA leader, John Steenhuisen speaks to media outside the Pretoria High Court after it dismissed the DA’s application to have the ANC’s cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional, 21 February 2024 . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen