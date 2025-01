24 hours in pictures, 22 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A monkey pulls a mop from a bucket at a market in New Delhi on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Krugersdorp community member Nomsa Ndou receives her chicken stew from Iwasa No1 Marketing Executive Sibongile Mooko (right) at The Cradle of Hope, Restoration in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, 22 January2025, at the launch of IWISA No 1's Fills Good campaign. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This handout photograph taken and released by India's Uttar Pradesh State Information Department on January 22, 2025, shows Yogi Adityanath (C), Chief Minister of India's Uttar Pradesh state, performing rituals as he takes a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. (Photo by India's Uttar Pradesh State Information Department / AFP) High rise buildings are shrouded by air pollution of fine particulate matter in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2025. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ordered 103 of its schools to close and urged people to work from home until 24 January, to cope with PM2.5 fine dust air pollution which has been increasing continuously for several days to unhealthy levels. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK Her Royal Highness Princess Anne during the royal visit to the South African Riding For The Disabled Association (SARDA) in Constantia Heights on January 21, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. SARDA has served over 9500 previously and currently disadvantaged children and their families, who live with and experience a vast array of challenges, ranging from severe physical and mental conditions to milder conditions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman) This undated handout photo from the conservation group Fauna and Flora released to AFP on January 22, 2025 shows an Annam wart frog in Cambodia's Virachey National Park. A years-long survey of a Cambodian national park has revealed endangered species never before recorded in the country, highlighting the need for greater conservation efforts, environmentalists said January 22. (Photo by Handout / Fauna and Flora / AFP) Switzerland's Lars Roesti competes during a training session for the Men's Downhill event of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP) A craftsman makes brass handicrafts at a workshop in Karachi on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) A health service officer fumigates with anti-mosquito fog to control dengue fever in a residential area in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 22 January 2025. According to an officer from the community health center, Yunus Arifin, the fogging was a preventive measure against the spread of dengue fever carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is spread in densely populated areas. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK A volunteer cleans up a statue during preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 January 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year, locally known as 'Imlek' also known as Spring Festival in China falls on 29 January, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM Soldiers of the Army's 30th Mechanized Infantry Division conduct an artillery live-fire drill with K-55A1 self-propelled howitzers at an army training range as part of the unit's tactical exercise tailored for the severe winter cold in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, 22 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Lewis Hamilton drives a Scuderia Ferrari car for the first time at Circuito di Fiorano in Fiorano Modenese, Italy, on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) Greenpeace activists stage a protest in front of a private jet during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Samedan, Switzerland, 22 January 2025. The World Economic Forum's annual meeting gathers entrepreneurs, scientists, and corporate and political leaders in Davos from 20 to 24 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER Staff at the La Rochelle University's Pelagis observatory perform an autopsy on a dead dolphin at the Pelagis headquarters in La Rochelle, western France on January 22, 2025, after a group of dolphins washed ashore in Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron on the nearby Oleron island earlier in the week. The Bay of Biscay is closed for fishing to certain vessels to protect cetaceans starting January 22, 2024. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) A man extracts wood charcoal from a fire pit in a date palm orchard at al-Siyahiyyah village near al-Hilla city in central Iraq on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Karrar Jabbar / AFP) A gull spreads its wings as it stands on a railing on the promenade in foggy conditions in New Brighton, north west England, on January 22, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)