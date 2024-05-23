24 hours in pictures, 23 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A soldier of the US Army fires a Carl Gustav rocket launcher during the Combined Army Training Center Heavy Weapons Leaders Course in the military training area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, 23 May 2024. This event shows how the 7th Army Training Command Combined Arms Training Center facilitates and supports theater readiness as an Army accredited institution, which allows Soldiers in the region to attend Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) compliant instruction taught by certified instructors without having to return to the U.S. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK