24 hours in pictures, 23 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A soldier of the US Army fires a Carl Gustav rocket launcher during the Combined Army Training Center Heavy Weapons Leaders Course in the military training area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, 23 May 2024. This event shows how the 7th Army Training Command Combined Arms Training Center facilitates and supports theater readiness as an Army accredited institution, which allows Soldiers in the region to attend Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) compliant instruction taught by certified instructors without having to return to the U.S. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures from the live video portal linking New York with Dublin, the state of the streets in Alexandra ahead of the upcoming elections, the heatwave in Pakistan and an ANC prayer rally.
People wave at the ‘Portal’, a live video portal linking New York with Dublin, after it was reopened following a temporarily shut down, New York, USA, 22 May 2024. The Portal was reopened after it was turned off a week ago in response to flashing and other inappropriate behavior. The re-launch includes limited operating hours, barricades and guides. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Six-year-old Lilah Bilgota (L) and her four-year-old sister Fiona (R) help their parents and grandparents plant US flags on the Boston Common near to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in preparation for Memorial Day, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 22 May 2024. Hundreds of volunteers gathered to plant over 37,000 American flags, each a representation of a Massachusetts service member that had given their life since the Revolutionary War, which will remain on the Boston Common throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day will be marked on May 27 in 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Cars and pedestrians drive and walk past waste that lies uncollected in the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 May 2024. According to a resident of Alexandra township Issac Ndlozo, the waste has not been collected due the the continued strike by the City of Johannesburg waste collection department. South Africa’s general elections are to be held on 29 may 2024, 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA KZN Premier Candidate buys a drink at Zama’s Tuckshop at the ActionSA Spaza For Locals Campaign Trail on May 23, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The South African general elections will be held on 29 May 2024 to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
People stand on the observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore on May 23, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
A visitor photgraphs an F-35 Lightning II 5-th generation US-made jet fighter during the first day of the Black Sea Defense & Aerospace Exhibition 2024 (BSDA’24) in Bucharest, Romania, 22 May 2024. More than 400 companies from the fields of defense, security and aerospace from 21 countries display products and equipment during the 9th edition of BSDA, one of the largest defense bi-annual exhibitions held in Eastern Europe. BSDA 24 is opened from May 22 until May 24, 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
A labourer drinks water from a pipe at a brick kiln on a hot summer day in Sukkur, Sindh province on May 23, 2024. The Pakistan Meteorological Department said temperatures are expected to hit as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of rural Sindh. (Photo by Shahid ALI / AFP)
Soldiers participate in anti-terrorism and air defense drills during the ‘Eager Lion’ military exercise in Azraq on May 23, 2024. The Jordanian military announced on May 12 the launch of the “Eager Lion” military exercise, with ground, naval and air forces from 33 countries represented including the United States, France and Britain. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)
Iranian mourners attend the funeral of late president Ebrahim Raisi in the city of Mashhad on May 23, 2024. Raisi and seven members of his entourage, including foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were killed in a helicopter crash on a fog-shrouded mountainside in Iran on May 19. (Photo by Hossein MOAMERI / FARS NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
ThyssenKrupp steelworkers rally at an IG Metall union protest in front of the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany, 23 May 2024. Thousands of Thyssenkrupp employees are demonstrating against the proposed sale of a portion of the company’s steel division as the Supervisory Board of Thyssenkrupp is convening today at the company’s headquarters in Essen. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Models present creations by Zorro Gris during the runway show of Bogota Fashion Week in Bogota, Colombia, 22 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA
Women’s League members gather during an ANC (African National Congress) prayer and election event held in Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 May 2024. The final election campaign rallies by all major parties will be held this weekend as the country prepares for general elections on May 29. The elections come 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
