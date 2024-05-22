24 hours in pictures, 22 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Erin Gallagher and Luxolo Adams of TeamSa in action during the Paris Olympics 2024 Team South Africa kit reveal at Maropeng, Nave Foyer, Cradle of Humankind on May 21, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
Bogus police arrested by Gauteng traffic police and Gauteng Traffic wardens in Brakpan, 22 May 2024, for impersonating police officers and for having police uniforms and illegal weapons. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A pest control service worker removes a bee nest inside a home wall in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 21 May 2024. According to the University of Florida, during Florida’s bee season many residents are forced to deal with bees for at least a few months. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
A member of a Dano festival committee wearing Hanbok traditional clothing takes a picture with his smart phone during a campaign for the upcoming Dano festival in Seoul, South Korea, 22 May 2024. South Korea will hold the Dano festival on 06 June. The Dano Festival was designated as a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi during the Rise Mzansi Peoples Contract March on May 22, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Rise Mzansi is calling for access to decent basic services like water and adequate sanitation to all people in the Western Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Trash, litter and garbage piles up on the streets of Johannesburg, 22 May 2024, during a strike by Pikitup workers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A keeper cares for animals of the Rafah Zoo after their evacuation to a location in Khan Yunis in the Gaza strip on May 22, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
A garbage pile at the corner of Albertina Sisulu Rd and Von Wielligh Street in Johannesburg, 22 May 2022, during a strike by contract workers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
The pack rides on the Ponte di Ronco in Ronco Scrivia during the 17th stage of the 107th Giro d’Italia cycling race, 159km between Selva di Val Gardena and Passo del Brocon on May 22, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
People walk past a makeshift camp, where homeless asylum seekers sleep rough in tents along Grand Canal in Dublin, Ireland, 22 May 2024. Asylum seekers, who mostly travelled through Britain to get to Ireland, seek accommodation whilst their asylum claims are processed. The camp was moved by the Irish police Garda several times and the day before the UEFA Europa League in the city. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Mourners hold posters of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a funeral ceremony for him and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash, in Tehran, on May 22, 2024. – Raisi was confirmed dead along with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and six others on May 20, 2024, after search and rescue teams found their crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded mountain region in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)
An army helicopter lands at the Magenta airport, near Nouméa, New Caledonia, France, on 22 May 2024 as part of the air bridge established in between the international airport La Tontouta and the city center. New unrest has shaken the French overseas territory New Caledonia on 22 May 2024 while President Emmanuel Macron left Paris to visit the island and launch a dialogue. The violence that started on 13 May has killed six and injured several hundred people. Hundreds of shops, businesses and official buildings have been burnt or damaged. The riots were caused by a law voted in the French Parliament that gives voting rights to the non indigenous population of the Pacific island. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bruno Favre
(L-R) Mia Tharia, Greek director Ariane Labed, Pascale Kann and Rakhee Thakrar attend the photocall for ‘September Says’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2024. The movie is presented in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the film festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Mean Sonyta attends the premiere of ‘Parthenope’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2024. The movie is presented in competition of the film festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Military members participate in the Navy Day Parade in Valparaiso, Chile, 21 May 2024. Every year since 1915, on 21 May Chile celebrates Navy Day in commemoration of the Naval Battle of Iquique. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADRIANA THOMASA
Cambodian women take a selfie as they attend the Visak Bochea Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 22 May 2024. Visaka Bochea is a celebration that commemorates Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death and his passing into nirvana. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
Belgian Ministers arrive at the office of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss the effective recognition of Palestine in Brussels, Belgium, 22 May 2024. After the recognition by Spain, Ireland and Norway the pressure increases on Prime Minister De Croo to do the same. Greens, Socialists and Christian Democrats alike demand that our country recognise Palestine unilaterally. They also put this on the table in so many words during the core cabinet. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
