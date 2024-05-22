24 hours in pictures, 22 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Erin Gallagher and Luxolo Adams of TeamSa in action during the Paris Olympics 2024 Team South Africa kit reveal at Maropeng, Nave Foyer, Cradle of Humankind on May 21, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)