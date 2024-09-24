24 hours in pictures, 24 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Admiral with his breakfast “cake” and keeper Deva Pillay, who has 30 years of service during the birthday celebration of the much-loved tortoise, Admiral, who turns 120 years this year at Mitchell Park Zoo on September 24, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. Admiral is the country’s oldest tortoise and his birthday celebration is accompanied by the launch of the Mitchell Park Zoo Little Library. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring South Africa’s oldest tortoise, Israeli firefighters battling a blaze at the site of an rocket strike, fired from southern Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, giant pumpkins and watermelons during an exhibition of large vegetables at Moscow State University’s botanical garden, and performers during the Cultural Carnival at uShaka Marine World in Durban. A supporter of US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for the start of a campaign rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) Flurina Rigling of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Women C2 Individual Time Trial race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland 24 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA A worker unloads bananas from a truck, at a market in Colombo on September 24, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Israeli firefighters battle a blaze at the site of an rocket strike, fired from southern Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel on September 24, 2024. The Israeli military said more than 50 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on the morning of September 24, as it pounded Hezbollah targets with new strikes. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) People check giant pumpkins and watermelons during an exhibition of large vegetables at Moscow State University’s botanical garden, also known as the Apothecary Garden, in Moscow, Russia, 24 September 2024. The exhibition includes the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Russia, weighing 817 kg from Alexander Chusov, the heaviest watermelons, weighing 114 kg, cucumbers over 4.8 kg, onions over 3 kg, squash over 50 kg, beets over 10 kg, the longest corn, the hottest peppers, apples, and other record-breaking fruits, as well as spices from the current harvest. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY 11 500 South African runners take part in the Absa RUN YOUR CITY JOBURG 10K race, 24 September 2024. Kenya’s Gideon Kipngetich won the men’s race in a new record time and so did South African Women’s race winner Glenrose Xaba. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Members of a family take shelter from the rain as they join farmers and their families during a protest against what they described as the government’s failure to implement agrarian reforms as they commemorate the Indonesian National Farmers’ Day in front of the parliament building in Jakarta on September 24, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) Performers during the Cultural Carnival at uShaka Marine World on September 24, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The cultural carnival is hosted by the city to celebrate their Blue Economy week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) South African actress Thuso Mbedu presents a creation for L’Oreal Paris show “Walk Your Worth” as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) A model presents a creation by Weinsanto for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, at the Georges restaurant in the Pompidou Center in Paris, on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) A woman with a traditional dress holds a Kanak flag in the Dumbea district of Noumea, in France’s Pacific territory of New Caledonia on September 24, 2024. New Caledonia was on edge on September 24, 2024, with fears tensions could spill over into fresh unrest as the territory marked the anniversary of the French takeover – and some independence figures prepared to issue calls for sovereignty. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) Druids gather on Primrose Hill in London to celebrate the Autumn Equinox, the arrival of Autumn on September 22, 2024. Autumn officially begins on the equinox on September 22. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) People look on as England veteran player Darren Clarke (R) takes a shot against Belgium during the Subbuteo World Cup in Tunbridge Wells in south east England, on September 22, 2024. – A three-day table-football tournament, which ended on Sunday, saw 300 of the world’s elite from 26 nations jet into the southern England town of Tunbridge Wells, the “spiritual home” of table-football where the iconic game Subbuteo — which was later copied around the world — was invented in 1946. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) A Brazilian indigenous woman wears a portable oxygen mask during a march for climate justice and against wild fires affecting the entire country in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 22, 2024. Forest fires have been raging for several weeks in Brazil, particularly in the Amazon rainforest in the north and in the vast Pantanal region, consuming millions of hectares of forest. While fueled by extreme drought, which the government says serves as "a demonstration of the gravity of climate change," many of the fires were set by "criminals," in the words of environment minister Marina Silva. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) Two firefighters fight a forest fire in Intiyaco near Villa Berna, Cordoba province, Argentina, 23 September 2024. Firefighters continue to battle the flames in several parts of Cordoba province, where forest fires have been raging for several days. According to the spokesperson for the provincial Climate Risk Secretariat, Roberto Schreiner, four fires remain active and two people have been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR