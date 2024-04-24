24 hours in pictures, 24 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Model Lucy Kent wears a dress inspired by the figure of Flora, the Goddess of Flowers and the Season of Spring, in the painting “La Primavera” by late Italian artist Sandro Botticelli, as she poses in Harrogate, north England on April 24, 2024. The dress, created by florist Helen James, will be displayed at the annual Harrogate Spring Flower Show, held at the Great Yorkshire Showground until April 28, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)