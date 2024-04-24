24 hours in pictures, 24 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Model Lucy Kent wears a dress inspired by the figure of Flora, the Goddess of Flowers and the Season of Spring, in the painting “La Primavera” by late Italian artist Sandro Botticelli, as she poses in Harrogate, north England on April 24, 2024. The dress, created by florist Helen James, will be displayed at the annual Harrogate Spring Flower Show, held at the Great Yorkshire Showground until April 28, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Late Former African National Congress (ANC) president Oliver Tambo’s son Dali Tambo is seen, 24 April 2024, at a wreath laying ceremony in honour of Oliver Tambo, in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
People watch the April’s full moonset, also known as the “Pink Moon”, rising behind the clouds in Singapore on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Traffic Officers at the address of youth on traffic officer prospects at Boekenhoutkloof Traffic College on April 24, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to a media release, this is a culmination of the national recruitment drive undertaken by the Road Traffic Management Corporation in line with the National Development Plan vision to reduce unemployment and create job opportunities for the youth, women and the disabled. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Rejected students protest outside Boekenhoutkloof Traffic College during the address of youth on traffic officer prospects on April 24, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the group protested because their applications for the traffic officer programme were rejected. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
This picture taken on April 20, 2024, shows the wreck of MS World Discoverer sitting in shallow water in Roderick Bay in the Solomon Islands after becoming stranded over 20 years ago and the site is now a tourist attraction. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Russian military servicemen during the rehearsal for a military parade at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, 23 April 2024. Russia will hold a Victory Day military parade on 09 May 2024 to mark the 79th anniversary of the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A man walks past a book design of the Martyrs’ Monument outside the Shuhada-e-APS Public Library on World Book Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 April 2024. The World Book and Copyright Day has been observed worldwide on 23 April each year since 1995 when it was first organized by UNESCO. The theme of the 2024 edition is ‘Read Your Way’, aiming to emphasize on the importance of cultivating a passion for reading. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A resident of Mathare slum try to salvage goods from their destroyed houses, following heavy down pour in the capital, Nairobi on April 24, 2024. Storms and flash floods wreaked devastation across the Kenyan capital Nairobi on April 24, 2024, claiming at least four lives. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Kenyan professional fencer Isaac Mburu Wanyoike (L) trains with teenage members of the Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club on a rooftop of the Huruma slum in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya, 17 April 2024 (issued 24 April 2024). The Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club was founded by Isaac Mburu Wanyoike, a gang member turned pro-fencer, the first Kenyan to represent the country in international fencing competitions, and the current coach for Kenya’s Fencing team. “I wanted to change to be an example in the community, a positive figure”, Mburu said. Mburu is bringing a new hope to Kenyan youths in the Huruma slum by engaging them in fencing, using the streets as their arena as they parry and riposte in front of curious onlookers. They also go to Nairobi’s central business district to show-fence to members of the public as a way to raise funds that support them in acquiring training kits and building a dedicated facility. Tsavora depends in part on the will of the people, although much of its budget comes from fee-paying international school programs and private classes. More than a hobby for the young athletes, fencing has helped them carve a path away from crime, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and other social pressures. Today the club has 45 students and has become a reference for the suburb of Mathare, the second largest suburb of Nairobi. Mburu will travel to Algeria to take part in the Zonal Qualifying Tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
A view of a ‘cemetery’ with 500 cardboard coffins, symbolizing work-related deaths, placed in Piazza Plebiscito square in Naples, southern Italy, 24 April 2024. The provocative initiative, promoted by the Italian Labour Union (UIL), is part of a ‘Zero deaths at work’ campaign planned at a territorial level throughout Italy to denounce the ‘massacre’ of workers. According to the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL), Italy has recorded more than a thousand deaths at work throughout 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A policeman checks his phone during an Indian National Congress party public meeting attended by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in support of candidate Sowmya Reddy at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2024, ahead of the second phase of the voting of country’s general election. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
Saharan dust covers the sky of Athens, Greece, 23 April 2024. According to the National Observatory of Athens, the atmospheric circulation over Greece favors the transfer of warm air masses from Africa to Greece, resulting in very high temperatures and the transfer of significant amounts of Saharan dust. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Passers-by walk in front of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, 23 April 2024. The German Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe is hearing a complaint against a reform bill of the electoral law that would reduce the number of MPs in the Bundestag. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Animal rights activists wearing monkey and mouse masks protest against the use of animals in medical laboratory experiments in front of the Brain Institute in Paris, France, 24 April 2024. The protest was held outside the venue where a meeting is being held by the teams of American scientist Elisabeth Murray. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A sculpture titled “Giant Plastic Tap” by Canadian artist Benjamin Von Wong is displayed outside the fourth session of the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution in Ottawa, Canada, on April 23, 2024. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)
Morris Dancers gather at The Bell in the Bury pub to celebrate St George’s Day in Odiham on April 23, 2024. Hampshire’s oldest Border Tradition Morris Dancing team, The Hook Eagle Morris Men were joined by teams Berkshire Bedlam, Basingclog Morris, Mayflower Morris, Pilgrim Morris, Fleet Morris and Yateley Morris Men for a St George’s Day walking tour of the Inns of Odiham. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
The hands of Big Ben frozen at nine o’clock in London, Britain, 24 April 2024. The hands of London’s iconic Big Ben have frozen at nine o’clock on 24 April. According to a spokesman for the House of Commons, the dials were ‘temporarily displaying the wrong time’ but added that ‘no risks to the integrity of the mechanism had been identified’. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Muslims offer special prayers for rains, in Dhaka on April 24, 2024. Thousands of Bangladeshis held prayers for rains in cities and rural towns on April 24 as an extreme heat wave hit the country, forcing the authorities to shut down tens of thousands of schools and seminaries, officials said. (Photo by Abdul Goni / AFP)
MORE IN PICTURES: Sony World Photography Awards recognises best of 2023