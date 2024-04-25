24 hours in pictures, 25 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Yakut artists present a performance based on the national Yakut epic ‘Olonkho’ on the stage of the Kyrgyz Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 24 April 2024. The State Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is on tour in Bishkek on April 24 and 26. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
A general view of a mural painted on a rondavel neighbouring the homestead of former South African President Jacob Zuma located in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on April 25, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Supporters of the VMRO DPMNE hold torches celebrating the victory of their presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova in the first round of the Presidential elections in Skopje, North Macedonia, 24 April 2024. According to the first preliminary results of the SEC, Siljanovska Davkova is in the lead with 39.15 percent of the votes ahead of the current president Pendarovski who received 19.19 percent of the votes. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
DA Gauteng Premier Candidate Solly Msimanga speaks at a press conference, 25 April 2024, outside Liliesleaf Farm, where he outlined 30 years of broken promises made by the ANC in Gauteng, including poor crime fighting tactics, poor infrastructure development, failing to grow the economy, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People buy mosquito nets on the roadside during World Malaria Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, 25 April 2024. World Malaria Day is observed every year on 25 April to raise global awareness of efforts to combat malaria and promote the reduction of suffering and deaths from the disease. The theme for World Malaria Day 2024 is “Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world”. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
The Corazzieri, the Presidential Guard, line up during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Altar of the Fatherland (Altare della Patria) to commemorate the 79th Liberation Day, in Rome, Italy, 25 April 2024. Liberation Day (Festa della Liberazione) is a nationwide public holiday in Italy that is annually celebrated on 25 April. The day remembers Italians who fought against the Nazis and Mussolini’s troops during World War II and honors those who served in the Italian Resistance. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Protesters and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza light a fire during a protest calling for an immediate hostages release deal, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence, in Jerusalem, 24 April 2024. According to the Israeli IDF, 133 Israeli hostages are currently still being held by Hamas in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A woman wearing on her mouth a sticker with the number 202, marking the number of days hostages have been held in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attacks, gestures with her tied-up hands during a demonstration by the families of hostages and their supporters outside the Israeli Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on April 25, 2024, calling for government action to release the hostages, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the militant group Hamas. – Hamas on April 24 released a video of an Israeli-American man held hostage in Gaza who is seen alive and saying that the captives are living “in hell”. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
This photograph taken on April 25, 2024, shows the cabaret mill without the blades after the Moulin Rouge windmill collapsed during the night without causing any injuries, firefighters told AFP, in Paris. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a relic of the Second World War in Arromanches-les-Bains, north-western France, on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)
Silhouettes of the ‘Standing with Giants’ project are displayed at the British Memorial ahead of the 80th D-Day anniversary, in Ver-sur-Mer, France, 24 April 2024. A total of 1,475 silhouettes are installed at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer representing the number of fatalities under British command on 06 June 1944. World leaders are due to attend memorial events in Normandy, France on 06 June 2024 to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A photograph taken on April 25, 2024 shows a Rafale fighter jet landing during the arrival ceremony for the first batch of the jets purchased from France, in Zagreb, Croatia. – Croatia received the first six of a dozen used French fighter jets after the warplanes touched down in the capital Zagreb. Croatia purchased the Rafale jets as part of a major overall of its air force, with the planes replacing a fleet of ageing Russian-made MiGs. (Photo by DAMIR SENCAR / AFP)
Members of union and social groups protest against what they call ‘neoliberal’ policies of the Government of President Rodrigo Chaves and the lack of access to drinking water in San Jose, Costa Rica, On 24 April 2024. Hundreds of people mobilized along Second Avenue, the main thoroughfare in San Jose, to protest against budget cuts in the social, educational and health sectors, and also to demand that the Government guarantee access to drinking water in communities that are lacking it. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
A girl in a military uniform poses for a photo after the see-off ceremony before the launch in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, 25 April 2024. China’s Shenzhou-18 manned spaceflight mission with three astronauts is the third manned spaceflight mission of China Space Station’s development phase. The mission will last for about six months and the crew will carry out tasks such as installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair, and experiments in space. Picture: EPA-EFE/WU HAO
This handout photo taken and released by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions on April 25, 2024 shows pilot whales stranded at Toby’s Inlet near Dunsborough in Western Australia. Marine biologists raced on April 25 to save more than 100 pilot whales after a mass stranding on an Australian beach, with officials fearing many will have to be euthanised. (Photo by Handout / Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions / AFP)
