24 hours in pictures, 24 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Canoeists exercise as the summer sun rises above Emmarentia Dam in central Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 October 2024. The early sunrise in summer at 5.30am sees canoeists, runners, walkers and cyclist get out of bed earlier to exercise before they go to work. Fitness apps are used by many of the athletes to keep track of their fitness levels and help the users to stay fit and healthy. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

A group of cyclists take their morning ride under Jacaranda trees in bloom in the Melville suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 October 2024. Jacaranda mimosifolia (Blue Jacaranda) is not indigenous to South Africa and was introduced from Brazil in 1829. The flowering trees are seen as the sign of the beginning of summer. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook A man sells used winter shoes at a roadside market in Peshawar, Pakistan, 24 October 2024. People are increasingly turning to second hand markets for winter wear in response to rising inflation and declining purchasing power. While these markets are known for selling secondhand shoes, they also serve as a source of affordable winter wear across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB Miss Universe South Africa Mia Le Roux during the Miss Universe Farewell at Maslow Hotel on October 24, 2024 in Sandton, South Africa. Mia Le Roux will be representing South Africa at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant which takes place in Mexico on November 16th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Migrants, who arrived inthe last weeks in the Island of Rhodes, Dodecanese, Greece, live in a park in the center of Rhodes city, Greece, 24 October 2024. In recent weeks there has been a significant increase in migrant flows from the coast of Turkey. As a result, more than 700 migrants, who arrived in the Greek Island of Rhodes, end up sleeping in parks, pavements, squares, on cardboard boxes and tents in the center of the city, while waiting to be registered. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEFTERIS DAMIANIDIS A Metrobus driver lost control along Killer Road in Soweto, 24 October 2024. It is alleged that no injuries were reported. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrives for "Special Ops: Lioness" season 2 premiere at the Linwood Dunn Theatre in Los Angeles, October 23, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) A pedestrian walks under a flowering jacaranda tree in the Johannesburg CBD, 23 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Residents wade on a flooded road in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 October 2024. Tropical Storm Trami has caused floods and damage to infrastructure and properties in the Luzon and Visayas regions of the Philippines. The country's weather bureau projects the storm's center near Ifugao province in the northern Philippines, with maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Residents push their motorcycles through a flooded street caused by heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Naga City, Camarines Sur province on October 24, 2024. (Photo by ZALRIAN SAYAT / AFP) Louis Liebenberg appears at Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on October 24, 2024 in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa. The suspects face charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering involving a R4 billion they allegedly swindled out of victims. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe) A cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London, Britain, 24 October 2024. Richmond Park is a National Nature Reserve and home to over 630 red and fallow deer who have been roaming freely since 1637. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A firefighter tries to extinguish a burning vehicle that was targeted by an Israeli drone attack in the town of Kahale, Lebanon, 24 October 2024. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), two people were killed after an Israeli drone targeted their vehicle at Christian-majority town of Kahale. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH A vendor displays LED lights ahead of 'Diwali', the Hindu festival of lights, at his shop in Amritsar on October 23, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) A drone image shows the trees changing colours with the autumn weather in Epping Forest, northeast London, Britain, 23 October 2024. Epping Forest is a 2,400-hectare area of ancient woodlands between London and Essex, and it is the largest forest in London. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN