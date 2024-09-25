24 hours in pictures, 25 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear collection by Spanish designer Luis de Javier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 September 2024. The presentation of the Women’s ready-to-wear collections runs from 23 September to 01 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The Broadwalk Urban Village complex in Midrand is seen 25 September 2024 after being gutted by a fire the night before. One person died in the fire. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Birds sit in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on September 25, 2024. Some 2,500 birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore were entered in the annual contest. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP) Migrants are assisted by the Red Cross after they arrived to Costa Teguise in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 September 2024. A group of 37 migrants arrived onboard a toy boat to Lanzarote. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADRIEL PERDOMO Brigadier General Retired Lulu Siwisa (C), a former combatant with the Azania People's Liberation Army (APLA), carries a box with one among the total of 16 exhumed bodies during a hand over ceremony of exhumed human remains from Zimbabwe to South Africa of the 16 due for repatriation to South Africa, at the Museum of Human Sciences in Harare, on September 25, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) Spanish producers Elena Trape (R) and Javier Giner (L) pose with Spanish actor Oriol Pla during the presentation of the miniseries 'Yo, adicto' (lit. Me, Addict) at the 72nd edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, 25 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses delegates at the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, 25 September 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Fire breathers perform during a slum party in Oworonshoki district of Lagos, Nigeria, 24 September, 2024. The slum party is a yearly artistic dance festival initiated by Ennovate Dance House. It highlights the positive sides of the slum community and brings hope to the inhabitants. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE Dancers pose before performing at the Five Mountains Folk Festival, started by farmers on the slopes of Mount Merapi Merbabu, in Magelang, Central Java, September 25, 2024. (Photo by DEVI RAHMAN / AFP) Row-men with their boats are silhouetted in the waters of Sukhna Lake during sunrise in Chandigarh on September 25, 2024. (Photo by AFP) A model presents a creation from the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 collection of Saint Laurent during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 September 2024. The presentation of the Women's Ready-To-Wear collections runs from 23 September to 01 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN People wear allegorical costumes during the traditional 'Mama Negra' festival in Latacunga, Ecuador, 24 September 2024. 'Mama Negra' made her appearance through the streets of the Andean city of Latacunga, in central Ecuador, accompanied by a series of colorful characters that make up one of the country's largest festivities, which is considered a national intangible heritage. Picture: EPA-EFE/José Jácome The Lijian-1 Y4 commercial carrier rocket carrying five satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 25, 2024. The rocket blasted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent a group of satellites, including the Jilin-1 SAR01A satellite and Yunyao-1 21-22 satellites, into their planned orbits. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Wang Jiangbo Greenpeace environmental activists set a 9-meter-tall tree sculpture, with lights, smoke, and flames, as well as climbers up in it, in front of the European Parliament with the message 'Stop Nature Destruction' in Brussels, Belgium, 25 September 2024. Greenpeace said that they have messages from citizens to new members of parliament asking them to protect nature hanging around it. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET Passengers hold an umbrella as they cross the Buriganga River during a rainy day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 September 2024. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicts rain or thundershowers for three days across all divisions of the country, including Dhaka. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM People attend Galungan prayer at Goa Lawah Temple in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, 25 September 2024. Galungan is a major Balinese Hindu festival, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and commemorating the creation of the universe. It is celebrated with temple rituals, family gatherings, and vibrant decorations. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI