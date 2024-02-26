24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Pedestrians walk under the Eiffel Tower, on the day of its reopening after a strike, in Paris on February 25, 2024. The Eiffel Tower, closed for five days due to a strike, reopens on February 25, 2024 following an agreement between the unions and the Paris monument’s operating company, the latter announced on Saturday. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)