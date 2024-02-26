24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Pedestrians walk under the Eiffel Tower, on the day of its reopening after a strike, in Paris on February 25, 2024. The Eiffel Tower, closed for five days due to a strike, reopens on February 25, 2024 following an agreement between the unions and the Paris monument’s operating company, the latter announced on Saturday. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A statue of Nelson Mandela is seen outside Chancellor House, the former legal offices of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, in Johannesburg, 26 February 2024. The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation has said it was concerned that the building would soon be hijacked by homeless people if the City of Johannesburg does not put it to good use. The three-storey building is currently empty with a number of homeless people sleeping on the streets nearby. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Farmers walk through a mustard field on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 25, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
A march by unemployed healthcare workers to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to demand government create budget to employ them, 26 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A mockup of the new Renault R5 E-Tech electric model car is seen at the French carmaker on February 26, 2024 during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
IEC’s Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo briefs media at Election House, Centurion, 26 February 2024, on the state of readiness for the upcoming general elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 (L-R) Roscosmos cosmonaut and Mission specialist Alexander Grebenkin, NASA astronaut and pilot Michael Barratt, NASA astronaut and commander Matthew Dominick and NASA astronaut and mission specialist Jeanette Epps, speak to media as they arrive at NASA Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on February 25, 2024. The crew is scheduled to launch on March 1 to the International Space Station (ISS). (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Members of the Namibian Defence Forces prepare to escort the coffin of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob at Heroes Acre, south of Windhoek, Namibia, on February 25, 2024 during his funeral. (Photo by Michael Petrus / AFP)
Evicted residents gather as bulldozers demolish houses in Banco, district of Attecoube in Abidjan on Febuary 25, 2024. The governor of the district of Abidjan begun an operation to demolish high-risk neighborhoods in Abidjan. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
Recruits attend a military recruitment ceremony held at Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 February 2024. Some 74 recruits participated in the Ba Dinh district ceremony, while nearly 4,500 individuals attended recruitment ceremonies across 30 districts in Hanoi. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Relatives of Guatemala’s 1960-96 civil war victims take part in a march to mark the 25th anniversary of the publication of the Truth Commission’s report in Guatemala City on February 25, 2024. – The report confirmed that more than 200,000 people died or disappeared during the 36-year civil war and held Guatemala’s Army responsible of 93 percent of the crimes. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP)
Aerial view showing former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) waving to supporters during a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2024, to reject claims he plotted a coup with allies to remain in power after his failed 2022 reelection bid. Investigators say the far-right ex-army captain led a plot to falsely discredit the Brazilian election system and prevent the winner of the vote, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking power. A week after Lula took office on January 1, 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, urging the military to intervene to overturn what they called a stolen election. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
SailGP Team Australia sails past the Sydney Opera House after winning the Sail Grand Prix event on Sydney Harbour on February 25, 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Riot police forces use water cannon at farmers during a protest called by the farmers’ organizations ‘Federation Unie de Groupements d’Eleveurs et d’Agriculteurs’ (FUGEA), Boerenforum and MAP, in response to the European Agriculture Council, in Brussels, on February 26, 2024. Farmers across Europe have been protesting for weeks over what they say are excessively restrictive environmental rules, competition from cheap imports from outside the European Union and low incomes. (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE / Belga / AFP)
This picture taken on February 25, 2024 show a gaggle of geese walking in the farming village of Fishte near the town of Lezhe. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
Afghan men sit near their houses in Argo district of Badakhshan province on February 25, 2024. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
