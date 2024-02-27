24 hours in pictures, 27 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Rand Show promoter Precious Kekana interacts with a masot in a selfie booth, 27 February 2024, at the launch of the upcoming Rand Show at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. The lifestyle event will take place from 28 March to 1 April and highlights will include SANDF displays, musical performances, and Cartoon Network character meet and greet opportunities. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Graduates make heart gestures during their commencement ceremony at Ilsung Women’s Middle and High School in Seoul, South Korea, 27 February 2024. The school with a two-year course is open to nontraditional students aged 40 and older who have not received regular education. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks as the DA unveil a billboard on the N12 in Bedfordview, 27 February 2024, as part of their escalation of the battle against the ANC’s cadre deployment throughout the country. They also announced the way they will be moving the fight forward in the coming months. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A delegate arrives during the National Dialogue in Diamniadio on February 27, 2024. Senegal’s embattled President Macky Sall on February 26, 2024, opened talks in Diamniadio, near Dakar, in an attempt to reach agreement on the date of the presidential election and announced a general amnesty for political protests since 2021 during talks to set a new date for presidential polls he deferred this month, sparking deadly turmoil. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, King of the Zulu Nation at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Legislature at Oval Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2023 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. The official opening marks the commencement of the next session of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Amabutho at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Legislature at Oval Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2023 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. The official opening marks the commencement of the next session of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Oleg Orlov, the 70-year-old human rights campaigner and co-chair of the Nobel Prize winning Memorial group, is seen handcuffed after being sentenced to two and a half years in jail on charges of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian army, in Moscow on February 27, 2024. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Romanian taxi drivers protest in front of the Parliament building in Bucharest, Romania, 27 February 2024. About 800 taxi drivers from all over the country, organized by The National Association of the Patronage of Taxi Transport Operators, took part for the second day in a row, in a protest to demand the regulation or elimination of the activity of the alternative transport companies (ride-sharing), like UBER or BOLT, which they consider unfair competition. Taxi drivers demand the taxation of these companies according to European fiscal standards, in order to ensure fair competition. Picture: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Rand Show promoter Camilla Bopape interacts with a dinosaur attraction, 27 February 2024, at the launch of the upcoming Rand Show at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. The lifestyle event will take place from 28 March to 1 April and highlights will include SANDF displays, musical performances, and Cartoon Network character meet and greet opportunities. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A truck and a snow plow circulate on the A-6 highway near Pedrafita do Cebreiro in Galicia, Spain, 26 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ELISEO TRIGO
An influencer poses outside, ahead of the presentation of creations by Christian Dior for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on February 27, 2024. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / AFP)
Rescue workers stand next to a helicopter that crashed at Manrique neighborhood in Medellin, Colombia, 26 February 2024. Five passengers and a pilot were in the aircraft, with their health condition in unknown state. Picture: EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega
Bangladeshi labourers carry a log of wood after unloading it from a cargo boat near the Buriganga river in Dhaka on February 27, 2024. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Supporters at the announcement of the ActionSA Western Cape Premier candidate in Manenberg on February 27, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Manenberg represents the harsh realities of gang violence, widespread poverty, unemployment, and chronic underdevelopment in the Western Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
