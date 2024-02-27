24 hours in pictures, 27 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Rand Show promoter Precious Kekana interacts with a masot in a selfie booth, 27 February 2024, at the launch of the upcoming Rand Show at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. The lifestyle event will take place from 28 March to 1 April and highlights will include SANDF displays, musical performances, and Cartoon Network character meet and greet opportunities. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen