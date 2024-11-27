24 hours in pictures, 27 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This undated handout photo released on November 27, 2024 by Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment shows ring-tailed lemurs that were seized in an anti-trafficking operation eating at a facility in the Thai province of Chonburi. Thailand is sending almost 1,000 highly endangered lemurs and tortoises back to their home in Madagascar, in what both countries called the biggest ever operation against wildlife trafficking. (Photo by Handout / Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a demonstration against the City of Joburg’s water issues, heavy snow in South Korea, protests in Maputo, and protests over rising air pollution in Delhi. Residents of Coronationville, Westbury and surrounding areas protest because of water shortages in the area, 27 November 2024. It is alleged that water comes on in the early hours of the morning while residents are asleep and goes off when it’s time for the community to get ready for work and school. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Supporters of the Democratic Alliance (DA) take part in a demonstration, 27 November 2024, outside the Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein, protesting against the City of Joburg’s water issues, including the lack of resource allocation to rectify infrastructure issues, the composition of the board and Joburg Water’s poor communication strategy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A farm worker tends to flowers in a field in Hanoi on November 27, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) A barge serving as a maritime launch pad for Perigee Aerospace’s space rockets is stranded off the shore of southern Jeju Island, South Korea, 27 November 2024, due to strong winds and high waves. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Cars move slowly on a snow-covered road in Suwon, South Korea, 27 November 2024, amid a heavy snow alert. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A brass band busks along a street in Windhoek on November 26, 2024, ahead of Namibia’s general election set for November 27, 2024. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) A pro-Venancio Mondlane demonstrator holds a banner reading ‘We are not vandals’ during a protest against the electoral process in Maputo, Mozambique, 27 November 2024. Former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who is currently in exile, has called on the Mozambican population to leave their cars in the streets from 8 am for three days, until they return from work, during protests against the electoral process after the general election held in October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUISA NHANTUMBO Various groups, including the ACDP and the South African Friends of Israel, demonstrate, 27 November 2024, outside the Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein, against the renaming of Sandton Drive in honour of Leila Khaled. The group claim Khaled is a figure associated with violent extremism, hijackings and attacks on Christians and civilians. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Lebanese people celebrate on a street after a ceasefire with Israel came into effect, in the Dahieh district in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 27 November 2024. On the evening of 26 November the US president confirmed that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah – brokered by the United States and France – had been approved by Israel’s cabinet and would come into effect at 02:00 GMT on 27 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo security officers picket outside Johannesburg Zoo headoffice at Braamfonein in Johannesburg, 27 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This aerial image shows autumn leaves at their peak as they surround Tsutenkyo Bridge amongst the grounds of Tofukuji Temple, in the city of Kyoto on November 27, 2024. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) People hold placards as they take part in a protest against rising pollution in Delhi near Parliament House in New Delhi, India, 27 November 2024. A new survey by LocalCircles highlights the severe impact of air pollution in Delhi and national capital region revealing that 75 percent of families in the region have at least one member suffering from respiratory issues like sore throat or cough as pollution levels remain dangerously high, hospitals and doctors are reporting a sharp rise in lung-related illnesses. In response, Delhi’s Environment Minister has ordered the formation of a special task force at Lok Nayak Hospital to manage the growing number of pollution-related medical emergencies. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Two Iberian pond turtles are seen at the Animal Recovery Center El Saler in Valencia, Spain, 27 November 2024. More than 120 Iberian pond turtles have been rescued following the floods in Valencia after they were carried away by the current from their original habitat, appearing in towns like Paiporta and Catarroja where, almost a month later, neighbors continue finding them buried in the mud. Floods triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country on 29 October 2024, devastating Valencia and neighboring provinces and leaving at least 229 people dead. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL A picture taken with a drone shows flooded caravans at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park in Northampton, Britain, 26 November 2024. Parts of southern England are still affected by flooding after Storm Bert caused torrential downpours over the weekend. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 26 November 2024