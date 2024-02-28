24 hours in pictures, 28 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A Police officer carries a smoke canister confiscated from an activist, during a protest march called by climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion (XR) in London, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
A member of the Armed Forces participates in a military parade to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the National Independence of the Dominican Republic on the Malecon in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 27 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria
This photograph shows the CyberDog 2 robot on Xiaomi’s stand during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on February 28, 2024. Tech companies showcased countless connected gadgets at the world’s biggest wireless telecom fair, the four-day Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which wraps up on February 29. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Party leaders pose for a picture as the Multi-Party Charter explains their approach to ending rolling blackouts to the media at the Kelvin Power Station in Zuurfontein, 28 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A fan of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as Swifties, poses for photos at an installation in the “Eras Tour Trail” that depicts different eras of the pop star’s career at the Marina Bay Sands complex in Singapore on February 28, 2024. More than 300,000 Swifties from Singapore and neighbouring countries will attend the US superstar’s six sold-out Eras Tour shows at the National Stadium from March 2-9. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Andre Ventura (2-L), leader of the right-wing political party Chega (Enough), greets supporters during a campaign rally for the upcoming legislative elections in Braga, Portugal, 27 February 2024. Snap elections are scheduled to take place on 10 March 2024, following the government’s collapse in November 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO
Young people participate in the closing of the Xinacates carnival through the streets of San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, 27 February 2024. To ask for good weather for planting corn and beans, the inhabitants of the municipality of San Nicolas de los Ranchos took to the streets dressed as Xinacates or Jews to dance to the rhythm of band music. Picture: EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, King of the Zulu Nation during the KwaZulu Natal (KZN) State Of The Province Address (SOPA) at the Oval Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Pietermaritzburg South Africa. The address outlines the KZN Government’s priorities for the future and reflect on the achievements of the provincial government over the past term. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A firewoman performs the Tyrolean traverse method ahead of the 7th National Fire Olympics of the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection in March, at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on February 28, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
This aerial picture shows smoke billowing from a fire raging through the Royal Factory warehouse that broke out a day before in Hebron on February 28, 2024. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (5R), president at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) of India’s Congress party alongwith protesting farmers, rides a tractor during a rally against central government to demand minimum crop prices on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 28, 2024. Thousands of Indian farmers on February 13, launched what they have dubbed “Delhi Chalo”, or “March to Delhi”, to demand a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, in addition to other concessions including the waiving of loans. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
A man inspects the site of fire at Azad Nagar slum in Mira Bhayandar East area, in Mumbai, India, 28 February 2024. According to deputy commissioner of police Prakash Gaikwad, one person died and five people injured after a fire started from the waste that was dumped nearby. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
The empty central train station of Thessaloniki is pictured during a 24-hour strike on February 28, 2024. Workers across Greece were set to strike on February 28, 2024 to demand answers a year after the nation’s deadliest train crash, which killed 57 people and injured dozens more. (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP)
Palestinians who fled with their families from the northern Gaza Strip walk in the shelters area in the west of the town of Deir al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 27 February 2024 (issued 28 February 2024). Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in ‘desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection’. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Congolese soldiers sit in their military vehicle at the base of the United Nations Organization Mission for the Stabilization of the Congo (MONUSCO) in Kamanyola, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 28, 2024. The United Nations was to kick off Wednesday the withdrawal of MONUSCO peacekeeping forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo by handing over a first UN base to national police. (Photo by Glody MURHABAZI / AFP)
