24 hours in pictures, 27 July 2026

Two firefighter helmets and a fire hose are pictured on the ground as a forest fire rages in Saint-Jean-d’Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux, on July 26, 2026 as a wildfire has been ravaging the forest north of the Arcachon Basin (Gironde). The 220,000 people evacuated due to the massive wildfire in France’s Gironde region will not be able to return home “until the fire has been brought under control”, the local prefect said, also ruling out any normal workday on Monday in the affected towns, ahead of a possible worsening of the situation on Tuesday due to an expected rise in temperatures. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)