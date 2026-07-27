PICTURES: Thousands hit the streets for the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk

Starting and finishing at Ellis Park Stadium, participants explored some of the city's best-known landmarks.

Thousands of people reclaimed the streets of Johannesburg on Sunday as they took part in the 2026 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk.

Participants experienced some of the city’s landmarks and regeneration precincts along 5km, 8km and 15km routes that celebrated Johannesburg’s history, culture and community spirit.

Here is a selection of photographs capturing the atmosphere, colour and energy of the event.