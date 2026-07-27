PICTURES: Thousands hit the streets for the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk

Thousands of people reclaimed the streets of Johannesburg on Sunday as they took part in the 2026 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk.
Participants experienced some of the city’s landmarks and regeneration precincts along 5km, 8km and 15km routes that celebrated Johannesburg’s history, culture and community spirit.
Here is a selection of photographs capturing the atmosphere, colour and energy of the event.
Over 17 000 walkers take part in the 702 Walk the Talk, which started at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, 26 July 2026. The city takes the lead in bringing financial institutions together to invest in restoring, maintaining and revitalising the city’s infrastructure, public spaces, helping create a cleaner, safer and more vibrant city while setting an example for other South African cities Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha and other cities to emulate. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
The event featured three routes, namely a 15km Mandela Bridge route), the 8km Main Street route, and the 5km Victoria Yards route. Picture: Nigel Siubanda/The Citizen
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein. The event partnered with homelessness organisations MES and U-Turn to encourage dignified giving through Mi-change blockchain vouchers, which provide homeless people with access to meals, hygiene facilities, clothing and shelter. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Nigel Siubanda/The Citizen
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Absa Group CEO Kenny Fihla gestures as he joins over 17 000 walkers in the 702 Walk the Talk. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Members of the JMPD keep a close watch on walkers. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People with prams and little children joined in the fun of the event. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Walkers cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen