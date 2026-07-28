24 hours in pictures, 28 July 2026

People pay their respects in front of landmark Brandenburg Gate where flowers, condolence placards and a huge rainbow flag have been arranged on the ground, on July 27, 2026 in Berlin two days after a car ramming attack that killed one person and injured 29 near the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade. German police announced on July 26, 2026 that they had shot and killed the chief suspect in what officials described as a deadly Islamist attack near the Berlin Pride parade the night prior, the latest ramming assault to hit the country. The attack late on July 25 — the first such incident to target the German capital’s LGBTQ community, killed one woman and wounded 29 others. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)