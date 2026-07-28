24 hours in pictures, 28 July 2026

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring scorched landscapes surrounding Stonehenge as another heatwave grips southern England, the demolition of informal structures in Cape Town’s Ocean View following a High Court eviction order, residents surveying the rubble of a collapsed building after torrential rain in Ahmedabad, India, and other compelling images from around the world.
Residents stand near the rubble of a collapsed building following torrential rain in Ahmedabad on July 27, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)
Anneke Spies-Burger of Team South Africa competes during the Women’s 58kg Weightlifting on day four of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at SEC Armadillo on July 27, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
Palestinians run for cover as smoke and fire rise during an Israeli strike on the the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Gaza City on July 28, 2026. Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October 10. The war flattened swathes of the territory, displaced most of the population at least once, and left hundreds of thousands of people living in tents and temporary shelters. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition near the Jerusalema informal settlement in Roodepoort, 28 July 2026, after a shootout with suspected illegal miners. Two suspects were fatally shot during the exchange. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
View of an apartment building damaged by twin earthquakes in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 27, 2026, one month after an earthquake struck the area. Recovering from the earthquakes in Venezuela will take years, the Red Cross said on July 24, one month on from the June 24 disaster that killed more than 5,000 people. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Twenty-seven informal structures were dstroyed in Ocean View on July 28, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after the instruction of a High Court order, which had sought the eviction of those who had occupied ERF 5144. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A woman standing atop an exhibited Soviet T-34-85 tank takes a photo of the city’s skyline on Constitution Square in the eastern city of Kharkiv on July 27, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
Several activists from various NGOs protest outside the International Convention Centre in Durban on 28 July 2026, calling for an end to xenophobia and Afrophobia while defending African unity as South Africa hosts leaders and delegates attending the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit. The protesters urged government and citizens to confront the growing scourge of xenophobia and Afrophobia across the continent. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) gave protesters 10 minutes to disperse before instructing them to leave the area. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
(L-R) Cejhae Greene of Team Antigua and Barbuda, Edward Nketia of Team Australia, Ackeem Blake of Team Jamaica, Jerome Blake of Team Canada, Adekalu Nicholas Fakorede of Team Nigeria and Gift Leotlela of Team South Africa compete in the Men’s 100 Metres Semi-Finals during the Athletics on day five of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Scotstoun Stadium on July 28, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
This aerial view shows a boat sailing in the shallow water of the Danube River near Novi Sad, Serbia, on July 27, 2026. Scientists say global warming is increasing droughts and causing weather emergencies to become more extreme and more frequent. Prolonged drought and hot weather across Europe have pushed water levels along the Danube river to record seasonal lows, reaching its lowest flow rate in the last 30 years. (Photo by Nenad MIHAJLOVIC / AFP)
This aerial image shows the dried scorched grass surrounding Stonehenge near Amesbury, Wiltshire in southern England on July 28, 2026. Temperatures were forecast this week to rise back into the 30s for parts of England, following three heatwaves so far over the summer. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
The minaret of a mosque is silhouetted by the setting sun in Doha on July 28, 2026. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Relatives of victims of crimes allegedly committed by the Peruvian state and opponents of Peru’s president-elect Keiko Fujimori, attend a rally outside the Palace of Justice in Lima on July 28, 2026. Fujimori will take office on July 28, 2026, vowing to tackle the wave of crime sweeping the Andean nation. Fujimori won the June 7 presidential runoff by fewer than 50,000 votes, after losing the past three runoffs. (Photo by Anthony Nino de Guzman / AFP)
High-wire artists traverse cables suspended above the Hinnom Valley during a dress rehearsal ahead of the opening of the 65th Israel Festival, set along the seam between east and west Jerusalem, on July 27, 2026, in Jerusalem. The performance pays homage to French high-wire artist Philippe Petit’s tightrope walk across the Hinnom Valley during the opening of the 1987 festival. (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP)
People pay their respects in front of landmark Brandenburg Gate where flowers, condolence placards and a huge rainbow flag have been arranged on the ground, on July 27, 2026 in Berlin two days after a car ramming attack that killed one person and injured 29 near the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade. German police announced on July 26, 2026 that they had shot and killed the chief suspect in what officials described as a deadly Islamist attack near the Berlin Pride parade the night prior, the latest ramming assault to hit the country. The attack late on July 25 — the first such incident to target the German capital’s LGBTQ community, killed one woman and wounded 29 others. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
French international football player Zinedine Zidane poses for selfies with fans as he leaves after a press conference to present him as the new head coach of France national football team at the French Football Federation headquarters (FFF) in Paris on July 28, 2026. The former France playmaker, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship as a player, has been appointed head coach of the French national team, succeeding Didier Deschamps, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced. Zidane takes over from his former teammate Deschamps, who had been in charge since 2012; Deschamps’ tenure ended with a fourth-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, following a title win in 2018 and a final appearance in 2022. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)
A firefighter works to extinguish flames in a forest in Claouey, near Lege-Cap-Ferret, southwestern France on July 28, 2026. Over the past six days, the wildfire near Bordeaux has ravaged 42,000 hectares (103,000 acres), forced 220,000 people to flee and destroyed 240 houses. Firefighters said on July 28, 2026 the fire had not expanded overnight as they managed to tackle several flareups. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
A model presents a creation by designer Dolly J during the Hyundai India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 27, 2026. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP)
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