PICTURES: Behind the scenes at Beauty and the Beast pantomime

Photographer Michel Bega goes behind the scenes at the Joburg Theatre's Nelson Mandela stage to document Janice Honeyman’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Mean Girls Simtandile Sityebi, left, as Gertrude Glumph, Jackie Lulu, centre, as Hortensia Humph, and Jordan Rogers as Defensia Dunce, prepare behind the scenes on a section of the rotating stage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Simtandile Sityebi, who performs as Gertrude Glumph, in her dressing room. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Kiruna-Lind Devar, adjusts her costume and make-up, in her dressing room. Devar performs as Mademoiselle Milly Fay. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Judy Ditchfield as Hecate Hex, the Wicked Witch, adjusts her costume backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Daniel Anderson, who performs as Boniface Bookwork, adjusts his worm costume before going on stage. The Joburg Theatre is running a book drive with CHOC, encouraging patrons to donate pre-loved childrens and young adult books at the theatre’s Box Office. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Jock Kleynhans as Prince Bastion and the Beast, awaits his queue in the wings backstage. Kleynhans has previously performed in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Virtuous Kandemiri applies make-up before taking to the stage as Belle. Kandemiri is recognised for her previous role as Tinkerbell in last year’s pantomime. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Bradley Smith and Junior Geel adjust their knight costumes in a room just off the side of the stage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Dylan Du Plessis as Gaviscon Douche, who previously starred as Aladdin in Adventures in Pantoland. The show runs until 22 December. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Jock Kleynhans (Beast) and Lesedi Rich (Donkey) enjoy some water backstage in costume, as Andile Ace Magxaki joins for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Judy Ditchfield poses for a portrait as Hecate Hex, the Wicked Witch. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Tarryn Botha, left, and Lea Blerk make their way to their dressing rooms while in costume. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cast member is seen backstage leaving the dressing rooms. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen PICTURES: Joburg Ballet premieres Charlie and the Chocolate Factory