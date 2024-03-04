24 hours in pictures, 4 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A protesting doctor of the Korean Medical Association wears a mask during a doctors’ rally against the government’s medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, 03 March 2024. Some 20,000 doctors are expected to join the mass demonstration called by The Korea Medical Association (KMA) against the government’s plans to increase the number of medical school students. South Korean hospitals in February 2024 turned away patients and delayed surgeries, amid spiking tensions between doctors and the government. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Ukrainians bring toys flowers and candles to a site hit in Russian drone attack one day eralier, in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 03 March 2024. By 03 March, twelve people are known to have died, including three children and eight others were injured, following the drone attack of 02 March, according to the Ukraine’s State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
Crew-8 mission astronauts, (from L) Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Alexander Grebenkin, NASA astronaut and pilot Michael Barratt, NASA astronaut and commander Matthew Dominick and NASA astronaut and mission specialist Jeanette Epps, pause before heading to launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 3, 2024. Three US astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are set to launch for the International Space Station on March 3 at 10:53pm (0353 GMT, March 4). They will conduct over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations during their planned 180-day mission to the International Space Station. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP)
Rider Lily Pecor pulls a skier down Harrison Avenue during the 76th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 3, 2024 in Leadville, Colorado. Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, with an elevation of 10,152 feet (3,094 m), the highest incorporated city in North America, has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)
A child touches decorative lights and lanterns at a shop in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, as Muslims prepare for the holy fasting month of Ramadan on March 3, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. For Muslims across the world, the beginning of the ninth month in the Muslim lunar calendar which marks the start of Ramadan, is a time for spiritual reflection, prayers, fasting and family reunions around the table after breaking the fast. (Photo by AFP)
A waste picker scouts for recyclable junk from a sewage drain used as a garbage dump, at a slum area in Lahore on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Syed MURTAZA / AFP)
A person dressed as “Po” attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Kung Fu Panda 4” at the AMC The Grove theatre in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
People gather at the seafront during sunset in Mumbai on March 3, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
This screen grab taken from AFPTV shows tires on fire near the main prison of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 3, 2024, after a breakout by several thousand inmates. – At least a dozen people died as gang members attacked the main prison in Haiti’s capital, triggering a breakout by several thousand inmates, an AFP reporter and an NGO said on March 3. “We counted many prisoners’ bodies,” said Pierre Esperance of the National Network for Defense of Human Rights, adding that only around 100 of the National Penitentiary’s estimated 3,800 inmates were still inside the facility after the gang assault overnight on March 2. (Photo by Luckenson JEAN / AFPTV / AFP)
A cow stands on a field under the snow as birds fly over in Sorbiers near Saint-Etienne, central-eastern France on March 3, 2024. According to Meteo France, the departments of Lozere, Ardeche, Loire and Haute-Loire are the most affected by the snowfall, and have been placed on “orange alert”. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)
US rapper Saweetie poses ahead of the presentation of creations by Mugler for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 3, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
People wearing traditional African-themed clothing parade during the Carnaval Des Deux Rives in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on March 3, 2024. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
A troupe member participates in the National District Carnival in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 03 March 2024. The carnival, organized by the Mayor’s Office of Santo Domingo, was attended by some 80 members of troupe members and individuals. The cultural expressions’ outstanding presence highlighted the festival’s richness and creativity. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
The pack of riders cycles during the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 158 km between Les Mureaux and Les Mureaux, on March 3, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Ethnic minority delegates arrive for the opening ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
A motorist checks on a truck that rolled over as high winds hit US Route 395 near Big Pine, Californa, on March 3, 2024. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for California’s entire Sierra Nevada range through early March 3, 2024. Forecasts report the storm could bring three to five inches (8 to 13cms) of snow per hour. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
A picture taken with a drone of Stratford station in London, Britain, 03 March 2024. Rail fares in England and Wales have been increased by 4.9 percent on 03 March 2024, despite the highest cancellation levels since 2014 at 3.9 percent of the service. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
IN PICTURES: Contestants feel the heat in chilli pod eating contest