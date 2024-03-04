24 hours in pictures, 4 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A protesting doctor of the Korean Medical Association wears a mask during a doctors’ rally against the government’s medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, 03 March 2024. Some 20,000 doctors are expected to join the mass demonstration called by The Korea Medical Association (KMA) against the government’s plans to increase the number of medical school students. South Korean hospitals in February 2024 turned away patients and delayed surgeries, amid spiking tensions between doctors and the government. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN