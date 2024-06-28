24 hours in pictures, 28 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A kitemaker displays his kites decorated with pictures of Indian and South African cricket players in Amritsar on June 28, 2024, on the eve of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)