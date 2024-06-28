24 hours in pictures, 28 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A kitemaker displays his kites decorated with pictures of Indian and South African cricket players in Amritsar on June 28, 2024, on the eve of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures from the Fauresmith Endurance Ride, the heatwave in London, scenes from Glastonbury and amazing penguin sand sculptures at Big Bay.
An emotional Luane Juul (16) and her horse Welgeval Digby after completing the Fauresmith Endurance Ride on June 27, 2024 in Fauresmith, South Africa. It is reported that the riders and their horses covered over 206kms across the Free State plains and mountain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
Houthi supporters chant slogans while brandishing weapons during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana’a, Yemen, 28 June 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters took part in a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip, as the Houthis step up missile and drone attacks on shipping lanes. Yemen’s Houthis have intensified their missile and drone attacks against maritime shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in the last two weeks, in solidarity with the Palestinians in the context of the armed conflict that began in October 2023 between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A cavalry guard passes out during a procession rehearsal on the Mall for a state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan on June 24, 2024 in London, England. The Emperor and Empress of Japan are on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom hosted by King Charles III. The Met Office reports that temperatures could reach the low 30s in parts of the UK this week, peaking on Wednesday or Thursday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Taiwanese conscripts look on during a visit by Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te to a military base in Taichung on June 28, 2024. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)
Festivalgoers dressed as The Beatles attend the third day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 28, 2024. The festival takes place from June 26 to June 30. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Sand sculpturer Innocent Zungu and his penguin sculptures at Big Bay Beach on June 28, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The African Penguin is one of South Africa’s most iconic seabirds and the population has declined by 99% in the past 120 years. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A woman stands near a water fountain during a warm summer day at a park in Moscow, Russia, 28 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Frigate ‘Rossiya’ (Russia) with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River with Peter and Paul Cathedral in the background during general rehearsal of the Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, 27 June 2024. The traditional celebration is organized in honor of students of elementary and high schools, as well as military academies as they finish their educational terms and hold graduation ceremonies in the second largest city of Russia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A man smokes a water pipe sitting on a bench with his pet parrot at the Ain al Mreisseh seaside promenade in Beirut on June 28, 2024. (Photo by Joseph EID / AFP)
Family, friends and fellow protester attend the burial of Ibrahim Kamau, 19, as they gather to show their respects in Nairobi, on June 28, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the funeral ceremony of Ibrahim Kamau, 19, who was one of the protesters killed at the Kenyan Parliament during the nationwide deadly protest against a controversial now-withdrawn tax bill that left over 20 dead and shocked the East African nation. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
A handout photo made available by the office of Parco Le Cornelle shows two of the four meerkat puppies born in the Le Cornelle wildlife park in Valbrembo, northern Italy, 28 June 2024. The puppies born are three males and one female. Picture: EPA-EFE/PARCO LE CORNELLE OFFICE
Vehicles wade through flooded streets after heavy rains in New Delhi on June 28, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Members of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community and supporters attend the annual ‘Rainbow Habba’ or festival in Bangalore, India, 28 June 2024. Hundreds of LGBTQ individuals and their supporters participated in an event aimed at providing a platform to showcase their talents, combat violence and oppression based on gender identity and sexual orientation, and address gender decriminalization. Karnataka is the first and only state in India to have introduced a 1 percent horizontal reservation for trans individuals in civil services employment, which implies that there is a separate quota within existing reservation categories – Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and general categories – specifically for trans and intersex persons. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Fans gather on the racetrack during the first practice session on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on June 28, 2024, ahead of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Danish Crown Prince Christian (C) wears his student cap as he celebrates his graduation from Ordrup Gymnasium in Charlottenlund, a suburb of Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 June 2024. Crown Prince Christian passed his final exam in high school on 24 June 2024 and is now qualified to study at a university. Picture: EPA-EFE/Emil Nicolai Helms
