48 hours in pictures, 30 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller of South Africa cut dejected figures following the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Final match between South Africa and India at Kensington Oval on June 29, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including pictures from the ICC t20 Cricket World Cup Final, sumo wrestlers at the US Capitol, Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse at the 2024 National Arts Festival and Japanese wrestling inside a street car.
Sumo wrestlers pose for photographers during a promotional photo call outside the US Capitol, in Washington DC, USA, 28 June 2024. The wrestlers are due to participate in a ‘Sumo and Sushi’ event in Washington later in the evening. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Residents wearing the traditional outfit of lumberjack y sappers attend the ‘Alarde’ parade to mark St. Marcial Day in the city of Irun, Basque Country, northern Spain, 30 June 2024. The parade marks the victory of Irun’s troops over French invaders early 30 June 1522. Each year, residents disguised as members of infantry, lumberjack, sappers, and members of a military band take part in a parade under the command of a ‘general’ to mark the victory. Irun is one of the border cities with France. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAVI COLMENERO
Legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse performs at the 2024 National Arts Festival on Day 09 on June 28, 2024 in Makhanda, South Africa. The festival is an annual celebration of the arts on the African continent, and a platform for artists and audiences to come together, engage and create unique cultural experiences. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A man sits on a car outside a voting station in Nouakchott on June 29, 2024. Mauritanians go to the polls on June 29, 2024, to decide whether to re-elect President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani as head of the vast desert state, seen as a rock of relative stability in the volatile Sahel. Around 1.9 million registered voters are set to choose between seven candidates vying to lead the West African nation, which has largely withstood the tide of jihadism in the region and is set to become a gas producer. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Japan’s Sayaka Unagi (back) competes against Japan’s Minoru Suzuki (front) during the “Toden Pro Wrestling”, the first ever pro wrestling event inside a streetcar of the Toden Arakawa Line, popularly known as the Tokyo Sakura Tram, in Tokyo on June 29, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Cyclists cross Ponte Vecchio before the start of the first stage of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race over 206km from Florence to Rimini, Italy, 29 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini
People carry a kite during a traditional kite festival in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 29 June 2024. The Bali Kite Festival is not just a competition but also a significant religious event for the Balinese people. It is believed that flying kites during this festival helps to send messages to the Hindu gods, asking for abundant harvests and warding off evil spirits. Balinese kites come in various shapes, sizes, and designs. The most common traditional design is the ‘Bebean’ kite, which has a fish-like shape. Other popular designs include the ‘Janggan’, bird-shaped kite and ‘Pecukan’, leaf-shaped kite. Kite-flying in Bali is often a team effort, with groups of people working together to fly and control the kites. The festival typically takes place during the windy season, which is from June to August. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Supporters brave the elements as match is interrupted due to thunder and lightning during the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between Germany and Denmark, in Dortmund, Germany, 29 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Supporters of Switzerland cheer ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Italy, in Berlin, Germany, 29 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Dancers perform during the Seto Dance Festival in Varska, Estonia, 29 June 2024. The third annual Seto Dance Festival “Kad’ah kavvokoso” is part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 supplementary program. Setos are an indigenous Finnic peoples and linguistic minority that have historically lived in the borderlands between modern day Estonia and Russia. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA
Dancers from the Anubhava School of Dance perform “Kosha, Dimensions of Being” at the Playhouse theatre in Durban over the weekend. Kosha is a blend of traditional, contemporary and classical dance forms dwelling into understanding life of the metaphysical, human nature and its existence in the world. Kosha also consisted of 18 musicians playing live on stage in this breathtaking performance. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
US singer Cyndi Lauper performs during day four of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm near Pilton, Somerset, Britain, 29 June 2024. The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2024 runs from 26 to 30 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A costumed dog walks through the halls of ‘Comic Con Colombia’ in Bogota, Colombia, 28 June 2024. A new edition of Comic Con Colombia will take place this weekend and will feature US actors Tom Welling and Elijah Wood. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
A pavilion submerged in floodwater in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, 29 June 2024. China on 29 June issued a red alert for rainstorms, the most severe in its four-tier weather warning system. It also warned about possible geological disasters occurring in some rain-hit regions. Some areas in Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Guizhou provinces should expect downpours, with some regions likely to experience heavy rain of up to 280 mm within 24 hours until 2 p.m. 30 June, according to the National Meteorological Center forecast. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA / HU JINGWEN
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire in Pantanal, Brazil, 29 June 2024. A drop in temperatures and a drizzle in the Pantanal region helped firefighters to combat the fires that have intensified in recent weeks in the wetland shared by Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
Attendees participate in the Free Palestine Rally at the State Library of Victoria, in Melbourne, Australia, 30 June 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MORGAN HANCOCK