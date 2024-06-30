48 hours in pictures, 30 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller of South Africa cut dejected figures following the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Final match between South Africa and India at Kensington Oval on June 29, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)