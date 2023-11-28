24 hours in pictures, 28 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Devotees light traditional oil lamps as they celebrate the Hindu festival of ‘Dev Deepawali’ at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj on November 27, 2023. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)