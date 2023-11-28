24 hours in pictures, 28 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Devotees light traditional oil lamps as they celebrate the Hindu festival of ‘Dev Deepawali’ at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj on November 27, 2023. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
A general view of the 11C shaft at Impala Platinum mine near Rustenburg on November 28, 2023. Eleven miners died and another 75 were injured in South Africa after an elevator carrying workers back up to the surface, malfunctioned and fell, the mine’s operator said on Movember 28, 2023. “Eighty-six employees were standing in the lifting mechanism when it unexpectedly started going down again,” a spokesman for Impala Platinum told AFP, explaining 11 lost their lives and 75 were taken to hospital. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller (L) and South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe (R) speak during a press conference near Rustenburg on November 28, 2023. Eleven miners died and another 75 were injured in South Africa after an elevator carrying workers back up to the surface, malfunctioned and fell, the mine’s operator said on Movember 28, 2023. “Eighty-six employees were standing in the lifting mechanism when it unexpectedly started going down again,” a spokesman for Impala Platinum told AFP, explaining 11 lost their lives and 75 were taken to hospital. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Artworks are on display on a fence as part of an outdoor art exhibition in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana’a, Yemen, 27 November 2023. An outdoor art exhibition titled ‘Our support to the Palestinians’ organized by the Houthis administration-run Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs features over 230 paintings by Yemeni artists and 20 others by Arab artists on display on the fence of the Al-Shaab Mosque in Sana’a. The exhibition, held in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, will run for an indefinite period. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave that followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A view on the snow covered Moscow river and Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 27 November 2023. Moscow has come under a heavy snowfall, anticipated to persist till the end of the week, as meteorologists report. Moscow authorities have issued advisories for residents to tread carefully while commuting, as snowfall could lead to increased disruptions and the strain it might put on public services and infrastructure of the city. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
This handout picture taken on November 26, 2023 and released on November 27, 2023 by the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry shows an official looking after a 2-day-old Sumatran rhino calf (Dicerorhinus Sumatrensis) who was born to 7-year-old female rhino Delilah at the Sumatran rhino sanctuary, Way Kambas National Park, in Lampung province. (Photo by Handout / Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry / AFP)
A member of the 1878s, Everton’s supporter group, distributes leaflets reading “Corrupt” next to the Premier League logo, to protest over the club 10-point punishment for breaching financial regulation, prior to the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Work begins on the demolition of the Bayworld Oceanarium Dolphin Pool on November 27, 2023 in Gqeberha, South Africa. The demolition of the dolphin pool, surrounding concrete pavilion and two large fish tanks is part of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) Bayworld Renovations Projects. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)
An auction house employee holds a guitar autographed by Noel Gallagher while sitting in an egg chair commissioned by record company EMI, in front of “The Psychedelic Eye”, a mosaic commissioned by John Lennon for his swimming pool at his Kenwood home in 1965, during a press preview at Bonhams auctioneers in London, on November 27, 2023, ahead of Rock, Pop and Film sale. The guitar is estimated to fetch £400-£600 while the chair from 1969 is estimated to sell between £3500-£5000. The value of the mosaic is an “estimate on request”. The sale takes place on November 29. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Policemen in ceremonial attire pay respect at the Police Memorial to commemorate 15th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai militant attacks, in Mumbai on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
An Eurofighter jet of the TacticalAir Force Wing 71 “Richthofen” of the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr approaches during the “Hannover Shield” exercise 2023 at the airport in Hannover, northern Germany, on November 27, 2023. In the “Hannover Shield” exercise scenario, the fighter aircraft fulfills the task of protecting a large city like Hanover from possible threats from the air such as drones or low-flying cruise missiles. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas, dressed as Santa Claus as part of the festive season, directs vehicles along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay, Metro Manila on November 28, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Participants row their dragon boats in a rehearsal during the Cambodian Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh on November 27, 2023. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
