24 hours in pictures, 29 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

An aerial photograph taken on November 29, 2023 shows a car driving on a road surrounded by a forest covered by snow in the Vosges Mountains near Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle, eastern France. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)