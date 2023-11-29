24 hours in pictures, 29 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
An aerial photograph taken on November 29, 2023 shows a car driving on a road surrounded by a forest covered by snow in the Vosges Mountains near Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle, eastern France. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
A billboard along the R21 on the Pomona road bridge shows the final score of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, 29 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a training excercise at the STANTA training camp in eastern England, on November 29, 2023, where Swedish military personnel are delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of the UK-led Operation Interflex. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP)
People demonstrate as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, 29 November 2023, in Johannesburg. Various political parties including the ANC and EFF as well as pro-Palestine groups took part in the protest. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Thailand’s Uthen Kukheaw returns the ball against Kosovo’s Adrien Uka during the men’s singles group stage match on the first day of the World Teqball Championships in Bangkok on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
Ornamentations are on display in the GUM Department Store decorated for Christmas and the New Year on the Red Square in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 29 November 2023. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Christmas which is observed on 07 January, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar 13 days after Christmas on 25 December, on the Gregorian calender. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Pope Francis poses with the Italian Finance guards cadets (Guardia di Finanza) at the end of the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
A vendor sells seafood at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 November 2023 (issued 29 November). The Pakistani seafood market is thriving with abundant fresh and delicious seafood. The country offers an impressive array of fish, shrimps, crabs, and lobsters, from the coastal regions to bustling city markets. Pakistani seafood is known for its high quality and is popular among locals and tourists. With a growing demand for seafood, the market is expanding, offering consumers a wide range of options. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
This photograph taken on November 29, 2023, shows workers operating on the scaffoldings around the wooden structure of the new spire in place at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, on the Ile de la Cite in Paris, during reconstruction work. – This spire is being reconstructed to be identical to the original one, destroyed in the fire of April 15, 2019 with the Cathedral set to be reopened at the end of 2024 according to the French Minsitry of Culture. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Graffiti artist Damn Vandal paints the four elements of Axe Effect at Truffles on the Park in Sandton, 29 November 2023, during an immersive experience event. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
People play next to the life size ‘Lantana Elephants’ installation created by indigenous artists using the invasive plants species, the Lantana Camara, installed for public view in front of Vidhana Soudha, the State Legislature of Karnataka, in Bangalore, India, 29 November 2023. The installation of these Asian elephant sculptures, made out of the toxic invasive weed Lantana Camara, will be travelling around the world promoting human-wildlife coexistence. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
An unpublished and immersive exhibition that recreates and illustrates artworks by Italian sculptor and painter Michelangelo, in Quito, Ecuador, 28 November 2023 (issued 29 November 2023). The ‘David’ sculpture and the Sistine Chapel, among other iconic works by Michelangelo Buonarroti, are on display in Quito in the immersive exhibition that recreates pieces of the Renaissance artist through the latest technology. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 28 November 2023