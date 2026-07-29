24 hours in pictures, 29 July 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in southwestern Japan that left part of a bridge collapsed in Kumamoto Prefecture, members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) marching through Johannesburg over unpaid salaries and wage disputes, and demonstrators gathering outside Peru’s Palace of Justice ahead of President-elect Keiko Fujimori’s inauguration to protest alleged state crimes and the country’s political direction. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.