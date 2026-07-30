24 hours in pictures, 30 July 2026

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring soaring temperatures across Germany as a girl cools off in a Frankfurt fountain during an intense heatwave, firefighting aircraft battling a massive wildfire in France’s Gironde region that has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate, and protesters clashing with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers during an anti-immigration demonstration in Alexandra township, Johannesburg. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – JULY 28: A girl cools off at a fountain in the city center on July 28, 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. Temperatures are forecast to rise across Germany this week, with areas in southern and southwestern Germany to possibly top 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Protesters react as South African Police Service (SAPS) officers threaten to disperse them with rubber bullets during a demonstration calling for the removal of undocumented immigrants in Alexandra township on July 30, 2026. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on July 27 for African countries to work together to manage migration, as his government faces mounting pressure over attacks on foreign nationals. Ramaphosa’s appeal to the Pan-African Parliament follows weeks of anti-migrant protests in South Africa, where xenophobic activists and fringe groups have blamed undocumented migrants from elsewhere in Africa for crime, unemployment and strain on public services. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
A firefighting aircraft releases fire retardant over pine trees to contain a nearby wildfire on July 30, 2026 in Lanton, France. The Gironde wildfire that broke out on July 22 has already forced some 220,000 people to evacuate from the world-class wine region in the southwest of France, with the fire now advancing on the outskirts of Bordeaux, a city with a population of 268,000. Fire services are racing to contain the flames ahead of another heatwave forecast this week. The blaze has scorched an estimated 42,000 hectares so far, nearly double the area that was burned during wildfires that devastated the region in 2022. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille and Ward 106 councillor Chris Santana brief the media about the Democratic Alliance’s challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Water Crisis Plan, which the party says contains nothing new, 30 July 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A group of deer aproaches a car window at the Safari Madrid wildlife park in Aldea del Fresno, west of Madrid, on July 30, 2026. A small number of visitors were once again driving through the park, which reopened yesterday morning after six days of closure during the wildfires in the region. Ostriches and dromedaries hurried towards each passing vehicle in the hope of food, while lions napped in the shade of a tree and alligators basked in the sun. Like the tigers, elephants and rhinoceroses, they had remained calm during the wildfire despite the smoke, sirens and constant movement of fire engines and police vehicles. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announces the highest ever capital expenditure outcome for the City of Cape Town for the 2025/26 financial year at the Cape Town Civic Centre on July 30, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The briefing also named the top performing directorates in the 2025/26 financial year. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
This photograph shows a Pallas’s cat named Timofey at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, on July 30, 2026. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP)
A satirical “Iran War Participation Trophy” is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York City on July 30, 2026. The satirical work is the latest installment by a group of anonymous artists that aim to mock US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)
This aerial view shows boats laying on the dried Ticino river, northen Italy, on July 30, 2026. The Po Valley in northern Italy is facing a severe water and drought crisis driven by intense summer heatwaves and sparse rainfall. Water levels and river flow have plummeted rapidly, exposing sandbanks and triggering urgent concerns for regional agriculture and ecosystems. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
A boy rides a scooter past a mural depicting Haitian activists and artists in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on July 30, 2026. Tens of thousands of Haitians faced the prospect of leaving the United States or being deported, with the special protected status allowing them to live and work legally in the country set to expire on Aug. 3, 2026. The US Supreme Court said last month the Trump administration could end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians and some 6,000 Syrians without judicial review, although the impact of the decision could apply to migrants from many other backgrounds. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
A derelict shipwreck on the riverbank, surrounded by water and trees, creating a scenic yet abandoned atmosphere.
This aerial photograph shows a view of Villefranche-sur-Mer, southeastern France on July 30, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
People walk on the dried-out waterbed of the river Danube under the Margaret Bridge in downtown Budapest, Hungary, on July 30, 2026. The water level of the Danube in the capital Budapest was measured at 23 centimeters, which is close to the lowest values ever recorded. According to data from the National Directorate of Water Management, the river has dropped significantly along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)