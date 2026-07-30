24 hours in pictures, 30 July 2026

A firefighting aircraft releases fire retardant over pine trees to contain a nearby wildfire on July 30, 2026 in Lanton, France. The Gironde wildfire that broke out on July 22 has already forced some 220,000 people to evacuate from the world-class wine region in the southwest of France, with the fire now advancing on the outskirts of Bordeaux, a city with a population of 268,000. Fire services are racing to contain the flames ahead of another heatwave forecast this week. The blaze has scorched an estimated 42,000 hectares so far, nearly double the area that was burned during wildfires that devastated the region in 2022. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)