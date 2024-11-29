24 hours in pictures, 29 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This photo shows an aerial view of imported iron ore piled up at a port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province on November 29, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a burning house following a drone attack at an undisclosed location in Odesa region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UK champion jockey Oisin Murphy walking the Turffontein track ahead of the Betway Summer Cup, the renovated nave of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, and lions in the Joburg Zoo inspecting newly erected enrichment structures. This handout photograph taken and released by the National Police of Ukraine on November 29, 2024 shows burning house following a drone attack at an undisclosed location in Odesa region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine on November 29, 2024 said Russia launched over a hundred drones overnight, wounding at least eight people in the latest in an intensifying string of attacks on the war-torn country. (Photo by Handout / National Police of Ukraine / AFP) UK champion jockey Oisin Murphy walks the Turffontein track, 29 November 2024, ahead of his ride in the R6-million Betway Summer Cup over 2000m. Murphy will be riding filly Frances Ethel. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Tourists relax along Patong Beach on the southern Thai island of Phuket on November 29, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP) A protester wears chains on his body and holds a Palestinian flag as he and others gather outside the US Embassy during a rally as part of the international movement marking the annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 November 2024. The event was co-organized by South African BDS Coalition which is a network of Palestine Solidarity Organizations and hoped to raise awareness for the plight of Palestinians and called for an end to the conflict in the Palestinian region and the Gaza Strip. More than 44,200 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya (L) and Chief of Logistics, Vice Admiral David Maningi Mkhonto (C) review the troupes from military vehicles during a military parade at Thaba Tshwane Military Sports Club in Pretoria, on November 29, 2024. An officer from the South African Navy, Admiral David Maningi Mkhonto, has been appointed to command the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Logistic Division. He will oversee logistics, equipment, systems, assets, and infrastructure across the entire defense force. (Photo by Roberta Ciuccio / AFP) This photograph shows the nave of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, on November 29, 2024. The Notre-Dame Cathedral is set to re-open early December 2024, with a planned weekend of ceremonies on December 7 and 8, 2024, five years after the 2019 fire which ravaged the world heritage landmark and toppled its spire. Some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were mobilised for the five-year restoration costing hundreds of millions of euros. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL / AFP) A lion is seen next to a newly erected enrichment structure, 29 November 2024, in its enclosure at the Joburg Zoo. The structures were donated by Leogem Properties Projects, with one being installed in each of the three lion enclosures for the nine lions at the zoo. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Demonstrators dressed as ghosts with a slogan that reads ‘No to ghost workers’ during a general strike in Naples, Italy, 29 November 2024. The Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and the Italian Union of Labour (UIL) called for a nationwide strike against the government’s budget proposal, an increase in wages and pensions, financing health, education, and public services, and investing in industrial policies. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE A protester holds a satirical puppet depicting Italy’s Prime Minister during a demonstration against the reduction of strike hours wanted by the Italy’s Transport Minister in Turin, on November 29, 2024, as multiple Italian labor unions stage a general strike nationwide. Union leaders denounce the government’s recent budget and demand increased wages for their members. The strikes impact multiple sectors. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) People use fireworks as they protest in downtown Tbilisi early on November 29, 2024, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the country would not pursue European Union accession until 2028, accusing Brussels of “blackmail”. The announcement came hours after the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution rejecting the results of Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections, alleging “significant irregularities”. (Photo by Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP) A kid poses his hands on the eyes of Maddli, the mascot of the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 football tournament, during its official unveiling, in Geneva, Switzerland, 29 November 2024. UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will be held in Switzerland from 02 to 27 July 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI Protestors and a few members of COSATU at the UN International Day Of Solidarity With The Palestinian People Demonstrations at the United States of America Consulate General on November 28, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The demonstrations are calling the international community to work tirelessly in assisting the Palestinian people to achieve their aspirations of freedom, justice, and an independent Palestinian State. Campaigners against the assisted suicide bill hold placards at a demonstration outside The Palace of Westminster in central London, on November 29, 2024, as supporters and opponents of a bill to legalise euthanasia in the UK gather outside the Houses of Parliament while lawmakers debate the bill. UK lawmakers will debate vote today, on whether to advance divisive and emotive legislation to allow assisted dying for terminally ill people in England and Wales. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)